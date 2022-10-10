ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Harlem Globetrotters to slam dunk their way into Addition Financial Arena next year

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 2:27 pm

click to enlarge The Harlem Globetrotters will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals at their Orlando show. - NPR
NPR
The Harlem Globetrotters will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals at their Orlando show.

The infamous Harlem Globetrotters will make their return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, April 22.

Tickets for the Orlando event go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The Globetrotters will be playing against long-time rivals - the Washington Generals.

Notable for blending impressive athleticism with comedic theatrical stunts, the Globetrotters have remained an influential force in the world of basketball since 1926. Today, the Globetrotters have showcased their skills in over 124 countries and territories throughout six continents.

The interactive showcase also offers the opportunity for a VIP bench experience, where each VIP guest gets one seat on the bench, a meet and greet opportunity, autographs from the team and various Globetrotters merchandise. Ticket prices for this experience will be released alongside the general ticket release.

Addition Financial Arena is located on the University of Central Florida main campus.  Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. More general information about the Harlem Globetrotters can be found on their official website.

