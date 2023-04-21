Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival happens this weekend

Local creativity will be bountiful in Orlando this weekend.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 2:33 pm

Photo by Cynthia Slaughter, courtsy Hannibal Square Heritage Center/Facebook
Photo by Cynthia Slaughter, courtsy Hannibal Square Heritage Center/Facebook
Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival happens on Saturday
Local creativity will be bountiful this weekend at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival.

For a 14th year, the Heritage Center is giving the spotlight to local visual artists, musicians and vendors while also hosting health screenings, financial empowerment seminars, a pottery wheel demo and Black history trivia.

Visual artists who will be present include Cassandra White, Julio, Penny Jordan and Yaa Rivera. Live music happens courtesy of Jeffery Mykals, Joanna Tress, the Dynamic Tony T and more.

Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival takes place at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center and spilling over into nearby Shady Park on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Event Details
14th Annual Folk and Urban Art Festival

14th Annual Folk and Urban Art Festival

Sat., April 22, 10 a.m.

Hannibal Square Heritage Center 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area



