Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival happens this weekend

Photo by Cynthia Slaughter, courtsy Hannibal Square Heritage Center/Facebook Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival happens on Saturday

Local creativity will be bountiful this weekend at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival.For a 14th year, the Heritage Center is giving the spotlight to local visual artists, musicians and vendors while also hosting health screenings, financial empowerment seminars, a pottery wheel demo and Black history trivia.Visual artists who will be present include Cassandra White, Julio, Penny Jordan and Yaa Rivera. Live music happens courtesy of Jeffery Mykals, Joanna Tress, the Dynamic Tony T and more.Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival takes place at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center and spilling over into nearby Shady Park on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Admission is free.