'Hamilton' makes big Orlando return to the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 1:30 am

click to enlarge 'Hamilton' is here
'Hamilton' is here

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton turned the world upside-down when it opened on Broadway in 2015.

Incorporating a blend of rap, R&B and jazz to create a set of invigorating show tunes, the musical presented a unique look at founding father Alexander Hamilton. Even those less keen on musical theater will find themselves cheering during the rap-battle-style cabinet meetings or humming along to King George III’s catchy Beatles-esque solos.

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning production describes itself as “the story of America then, told by America now,” diving into the life and death of Hamilton through a new set of eyes.

When Hamilton last toured to Orlando for an engagement in 2019, almost every performance was sold out. Now is the chance to see for yourself if the story of America’s “founding father without a father” still lives up to the hype. Do not throw away your shot to see this revolutionary production.

Hamilton runs through Nov. 20.

Event Details
"Hamilton"

"Hamilton"

Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Thu., Oct. 27, 1 & 8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Sat., Oct. 29, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 30, 1 & 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 5, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., Nov. 6, 1 & 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 12, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., Nov. 13, 1 & 7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 1 & 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$49-$249
