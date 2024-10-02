Halloween haunts, parties and shows all around Orlando

Orlando may not get the cool weather synonymous with fall, but we do certainly have our share of Halloween horrors in store. Below is a roundup of all of Orlando’s spooky season happenings in 2024.

Through Oct. 31 :

Happy Frights Featuring immersive worlds like a mysterious swamp, a crazy carnival and a hedge maze with the Mad Hatter. Enjoy hip-hop dancing aliens, a grand Día de los Muertos celebration with live music, eight trick-or-treat stations and more. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $29.15-$30.90; 407-246-2620; halloweeninthegarden.com.

Through Oct. 31 :

Haunting Nights The ultimate Halloween experience, featuring Bigfoot, a crazy carnival of clowns, a Minotaur maze, hip-hop dancing aliens, a Día de los Muertos celebration, giant spiders, a flying gargoyle and fantastic fall food and drink. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $29.15-$30.90; 407-246-2620; halloweeninthegarden.com.

Through Nov. 2 :

Howl-O-Scream Features five bone-chilling houses, seven scare zones, five interactive bars and two spectacular shows, plus several all-new attractions creeping into the event lineup. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $49.99-$ 179.99; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Through Nov. 2 :

Scream-A-Geddon Florida's premier Halloween haunted house event featuring several haunted attractions spread across acres of terror. Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park, 27839 St. Joe Road, Dade City; $31.95-$191.95; screamageddon.com.

Through Nov. 2 :

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail 2837 S. Frontage Road, Plant City; $27-$62; sirhenryshauntedtrail.com.

Through Nov. 3 :

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $55-$399; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Oct. 3-13 :

Dracula Prepare to sink your teeth into a heart-pounding, nail-biting thrill ride as you step into the chilling world of Dracula, brought to life by Steven Dietz. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $25-$38; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Oct. 3-Nov. 2 :

Fear Reach Scream Park Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Blvd., Tavares; $20; fearreachscreampark.com.

Oct. 3-Nov. 2 :

Teatro Martini's Halloween Vaudeville Variety Revue Showcases some of the world's top performers in an exciting and interactive dinner show — featuring lyrical pole dancers, comedians, magicians, jugglers and singers. Pirates Dinner Adventure, 6400 Carrier Drive; $72.95; 407-248-0590; piratesdinneradventure.com.

click to enlarge photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner Abby Cash, Andres Arturo and Rhea Hughes in "Nosferatu" at the Ren

Oct. 3-Nov. 10 :

Nosferatu Inspired by vampire lore from famous literature such as Bram Stoker's Dracula and TV and film such as Interview With a Vampire and even Twilight, Buffy and True Blood, Nosferatu is a one-of-a-kind experience where audiences move from space to space to delight in a surprising and elevated artistic experience. Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $10-$250; rentheatre.com.

Oct. 4-6 :

A Rocky, Whorish Patter Show A high-energy, demented tribute to obsessive nerd fandom (especially fans of a certain 1975 cult film). It's got witty parody lyrics in a big Broadway belt, tap, burlesque and audience crowd-work. Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $20; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.org.

Oct. 4-Nov. 2 :

A Petrified Forest Three terrifying trails, themed around extremist societies that are all around us, but shadowed from sight. DJ, art vendors, sweet & savory food trucks, new interactive games and plenty of creepy entertainers. Fear in the Forest, 1360 E Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs; $37.70-$77.48; 407-468-6600; apetrifiedforest.com.

Oct. 5 :

Let's Celebrate! Halloween Expo 1 pm; Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center, 6515 International Drive; $10; 407-996-0900; spiritfestusa.com.

Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 :

Longwood Haunted History Tour An enchanting evening of eerie entertainment featuring a frighteningly fun-filled 75 minute theatrical walking tour of the Bradlee-McIntyre House, filled with historical facts, spine-tingling stories and ill-fated illusion. Bradlee McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; $30; 407-332-0225; historiclongwood.com.

Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 :

Funoween Monster'ganza The ultimate family outing, packed with thrilling rides, tasty treats, weekly entertainment and unforgettable moments every Saturday in October. Fun Spot, 5700 Fun Spot Way; fun-spot.com/halloween-2024.

Oct. 5-27 :

Brick-or-Treat Swoop into the spellbinding spirit with ghoul-tastic shows and experiences, tidal waves of candy, wickedly delicious treats and exclusive LEGO characters. Legoland, One Legoland Way, Winter Haven; $94; 1-888-690-5346; legoland.com.

Oct. 6 :

Milk Mart: Spooky Soirée Come out and shop for new Halloween decor, costume pieces and all kinds of unique local goodies. Noon; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; facebook.com/themilkdistrict.

Oct. 6-31 :

Phantasmagoria: The Barbara-Lee Ghost Cruise Tales of terror, haunted poetry and seaside ghosts abound as members of Phantasmagoria weave an evening or afternoon of Halloween storytelling ... and you just may find out about the infamous "Ghost of the Barbara-Lee." Rivership Romance, 433 N. Palmetto Ave., Sanford; $85; 407 321-5091; stjohnsrivershipco.com.

Oct. 10-12 :

Phantasmagoria XV: Grim and Grimmer Tales Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $42.28-$52.93; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Oct. 11 :

Drunkin' Pumpkin' Party 6 pm; The Gnarly Barley, 1407 N. Orange Ave.; 407-730-9566; instagram.com/orlandoparkinglotparty.

Oct. 11 :

Monster Bikes, Bars and Bites Crawl Gather your crew and unleash your inner monster for a spooktacular night out! Experience the thrills of The Milk District as you ride, cycle, or walk through the neighborhood, discovering the local ghoulish drink and bite specials at each stop. 6 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/themilkdistrict.

Oct. 11-13 :

Spooky Empire Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $40-$80; spookyempire.com.

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 :

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Meet Gatorland's own Florida Bigfoot, Skunk Ape, at the Cryptid Petting Zoo, then hop aboard the Cryptid Express where you can seek out hidden beasties like Moth Man, Chupacabra, Jersey Devil and more! Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail; $21.99-; 407-855-5496; gatorland.com.

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 :

Zoo Boo Bash The perfect way for children and families to safely show off those Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat while enjoying the fun of the Zoo. The Zoo will have plenty of not-so-scary decorations, inflatables, a DJ with music for dancing, and trick-or-treat stations with candy that's conservation-friendly. Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $25.95; centralfloridazoo.org/zoo-boo-bash.

Oct. 16-17 :

Theresa Caputo The Long Island Medium. 5 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $59-$189; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Oct. 17 :

15th Annual Día de los Muertos & Monster Party Showcasing Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by regional, national and international artists. This unique art exhibition will be paired with an outdoor experience on opening night that will feature food, drinks, entertainment and spooky art vendors. 6 pm; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $5-$50; downtownartsdistrict.com.

Oct. 17-26 :

Winnie's Rock Cauldron Cabaret A theatrical rock concert experience, summoning the beloved Sanderson Sisters from the iconic Disney film Hocus Pocus. Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$40; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 18 :

Ancient Aliens 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $44-$80; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Oct. 18-19 :

The Rich Weirdoes: The Rocky Horror Picture Show The longest-running fully interactive audience participation film in the world. 11:59 pm; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $18; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.org.

Oct. 19 :

Dark Arts Dinner Party An elegant evening of Halloween revelry to celebrate the Museum's fall exhibitions, The Whole of the Moon and Carrie Ann Baade: Mirror Worlds. 7 pm; Museum of Art DeLand — Downtown, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand; $800; 386-734-4371; moartdeland.org.

Oct. 19 :

OCA's Monster Dash 5K A 5K, kids fun run or family stroll (quarter-mile) to benefit services for people with autism and other disabilities. Highlights include race shirt, medal, costume contest and kids activities. 7:30 am; Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.; $35-$45; 407-808-7837; gooca.org/monster-dash.

Oct. 20 :

Faire of the Dog: Spooky Market A Mills 50 vintage/makers market that also benefits different animal shelters and rescues each time. Noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; instagram.com/faireofthedog.

Oct. 26 :

The 11th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-a-thon and Canine Costume Contest Dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, music and much more. 9 am; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; 407-571-8863; franklinsfriends.info.

Oct. 26 :

20th Annual Florida Bat Festival View the world's largest bats and meet native species, over 140 vendors including arts, crafts, games, activities, environmental, food and beer and more. 10 am; Lubee Bat Conservancy, 1309 NW 192nd Ave., Gainesville; $10-$35; lubee.org.

Oct. 26 :

CarnEvil Halloween Step right up, thrill-seekers and mischief-makers, to the Halloween Carnevil — a twisted carnival extravaganza unlike any other! Enter a world where the line between fun and fright blurs, where every corner hides surprises both chilling and exhilarating. 7 pm; Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $20; 407-248-2838; liveatthepointeorlando.com.

Oct. 26 :

Eden Bar's Halloween Party Dress to impress in your best costume and party with your friends until you're dead by dawn. A night of music, food and drinks and more. 8 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $30; 407-629-1088; enzian.org.

Oct. 26 :

Monster Mash Don't miss this exclusive event full of spooky fun, delicious food and endless entertainment. 6 pm; Bites and Bubbles, 1618 N. Mills Ave.; $99-$125; 407-270-5085; rapcf.org.

Oct. 26 :

The Night Market and Zombietoberfest 5 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; instagram.com/hello.apgd.

Oct. 26 :

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl 4 pm; Underground Public House, 19 S. Orange Ave.; $10; 612-460-0094.

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 :

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$65; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 31 :

Halloween Night Party Dress up in your scariest costume and enjoy a night of music, drinks and dancing with friends. 6 pm; Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.; $7.07; boxiparklakenona.com.

Oct. 31 :

Halloween Spooktacular Fun surprises, candy, costumes and more. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Nov. 3 :

Halloween Horror Fights 5 The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; 336-491-8489; instagram.com/mayhemonmills.