Halloween Horror Nights will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando

Photo via Universal Orlando
The screams are starting earlier than ever before this year, as Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando starting this August.
The horror-filled event returns to the park for 48 select nights from Aug. 30 through Nov. 3.
One of Orlando’s most anticipated annual Halloween events, Halloween Horror Nights has historically begun in September. It brings in guests from near and far every year to experience haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, exclusive food and drink options and to see the park in a whole new light (or dark).
While the specifics of each house have yet to be unveiled, Universal Orlando announced Thursday there will be 10 new haunted houses and five scare zones inspired by classic horror movies and TV shows, plus never-before-seen stories crafted by Universal’s entertainment team.
Fans can now purchase tickets
and the brand-new HHN 33 merchandise collection
online, or at Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida and All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure. The merchandise includes a T-shirt, hat and tumbler that read “Where Horror Lives.”
Guests can also purchase upgrade, including the R.I.P Tour with special access to the haunted houses or the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, where guests can experience a Halloween Horror Day with the lights on. Guests who can’t wait until Aug. 30 for the thrills and chills can purchase a limited, three-house Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour for select days starting Aug. 11.
Halloween Horror Nights began at Universal Studios Florida in 1991. It was then called Fright Nights, and tickets began at $12.95. Now, the prices as well as the attractions are definitely scarier.
Halloween Horror Nights 2024 event dates are Aug. 30-31; Sept. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29; Oct. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; Nov. 1-3.
