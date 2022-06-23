VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Halloween Horror Nights shares details of Blumhouse haunt

The house will blend 'Freaky' and 'The Black Phone.'

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT
Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

Horror has to evolve and so too does Halloween Horror Nights. Moving beyond the classics, the October institution is adding an entire house dedicated to horror production company Blumhouse.

The newest house announced for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is a mashup of two Blumhouse films, Freaky and The Black Phone. The respective villains from those movies are known as "The Butcher" and "The Grabber." 

"The Horrors of Blumhouse” will transport guests into an alternate dimension where the scares are real and the stakes are life or death," Universal said in a press release.

Freaky is a horror-comedy that came out in 2020, guest will have to outrun the serial killer who switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by an ancient blade. The Black Phone is a yet-to-be-released film about a demented magician who is well known for making people disappear-permanently.

This mashup house joins the already announced lineup of Universal Classic Monsters featuring The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, and the classic Halloween house with Micheal Myers.

Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31. Tickets are available now.



