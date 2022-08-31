ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Halloween Horror Nights announce this year's food lineup

Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 3:36 pm

Halloween Horror Nights announce this year's food lineup

Halloween Horror Nights is mostly about the spooks and haunts. But even terrified people gotta eat. With that in mind, the long-running haunted house attraction just shared a glimpse of its menu for this October's theme park takeover.

The menu includes over 75 original items, with many of them inspired by the park's original haunted houses or guest collaborators. Highlights include a maggot-covered hot dog (actually a Korean-style corndog), a vampire's worst nightmare in the garlic-heavy "Philly Cheese Stake," zombie brains made of fried cauliflower and a candy corn ice cream sandwich.

The park is offering a ton of vegan and vegetarian options as well. In addition to the aformentioned zombie brains and ice cream sandwich, the park's Twisted Taters, pizza fries, cake pops and mushroom tacos are all veg-friendly. A spicy pumpkin steamed bun is a particularly delicious-sounding seasonal option for the vegetarian frights fan. 

