Global Peace Film Festival is in full swing with a slate of socially conscious flicks screening all around Orlando

From today through Sunday, Rollins College’s Bush Auditorium, the Winter Park Library and Afro TV on International Drive become destinations for screenings of new, bold and socially conscious films.
Besides the Belafonte film, we’ll go out on a limb and recommend One Person, One Vote? about the history of the (sigh) Electoral College; War Tails, following a group of animal rescuers in Ukrainian war zones; and Happy Campers, chronicling the final bittersweet days of a vacation trailer-park in Virginia.
A large handful of the directors and subjects of many of the films will be on hand during the screenings to spur thoughtful conversations after.
Locals, keep an eye peeled for docs on essential local arts organizations Descolonizarte Teatro and Timucua Arts Foundation.
Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 18-22, Various locations, peacefilmfest. org, $10-$150.
