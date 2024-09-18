Global Peace Film Festival is in full swing with a slate of socially conscious flicks screening all around Orlando

Five days of righteous film!

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'One Person, One Vote?' screens as part of the Global Peace Film Festival - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'One Person, One Vote?' screens as part of the Global Peace Film Festival
Orlando’s annual Global Peace Film Festival technically started last night with a screening of the affecting Harry Belafonte-as-activist (at 96!!) doc Following Harry. But things really kick into gear this week.

From today through Sunday, Rollins College’s Bush Auditorium, the Winter Park Library and Afro TV on International Drive become destinations for screenings of new, bold and socially conscious films.

Besides the Belafonte film, we’ll go out on a limb and recommend One Person, One Vote? about the history of the (sigh) Electoral College; War Tails, following a group of animal rescuers in Ukrainian war zones; and Happy Campers, chronicling the final bittersweet days of a vacation trailer-park in Virginia.

A large handful of the directors and subjects of many of the films will be on hand during the screenings to spur thoughtful conversations after.

Locals, keep an eye peeled for docs on essential local arts organizations Descolonizarte Teatro and Timucua Arts Foundation.

Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 18-22, Various locations, peacefilmfest. org, $10-$150.

Event Details
Global Peace Film Festival

Global Peace Film Festival

Wed., Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Thu., Sept. 19, 6 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, 6 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 12 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m.

various theaters various theaters, Orlando Elsewhere

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$10-$150

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Here are all the family-friendly Halloween events at Orlando’s theme parks in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Here are all the family-friendly Halloween events at Orlando’s theme parks in 2024

Things to do in Orlando: Gary Gulman, 'Design for Democracy,' Orlando Literary Expo, Redlight Redlight Oktoberfest and more

By Jessica Bryce Young and Kristin Howard

Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater, Wednesday-Thursday

Universal Orlando will expand CityWalk store to include Butterbeer counter, Super Nintendo World merch

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando will expand CityWalk store to include Butterbeer counter, Super Nintendo World merch

Orange County Animal Services’s annual Barktoberfest heads to Lake Eola Park next month

By Lucy Dillon

Orange County Animal Services’s annual Barktoberfest heads to Lake Eola Park next month

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us