click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore take on Broadway at the Abbey this weekend

A couple of weeks ago Orlando Gay Chorus romped through the Broadway songbook en masse, and this week finds Orlando drag royalty Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore teaming up to take on the sounds of the Great White Way in their own inimitable fashions.The Broads’ Way promises Galore and Minj interpreting songs from iconic musicals. Details are a little scant after that, but c’mon, the premise is a can’t-miss.In related news, Minj recently launched her “I Am What I Am” campaign to benefit the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund and came out swinging against DeSantis and co., and fighting for the Florida she wants, in a recent interview with Yahoo: “This is my home, too. I grew up here, I have worked for years to make a difference in this community. So, it wouldn’t be fair to me or anybody in it if I abandoned it and moved away. I need to stay here. I need to work and I need to fight.”Support these two local treasures.