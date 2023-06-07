Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore take on Broadway at the Abbey this weekend

The Broads’ Way promises Galore and Minj interpreting songs from iconic musicals. Details are a little scant after that, but c’mon, the premise is a can’t-miss.
In related news, Minj recently launched her “I Am What I Am” campaign to benefit the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund and came out swinging against DeSantis and co., and fighting for the Florida she wants, in a recent interview with Yahoo: “This is my home, too. I grew up here, I have worked for years to make a difference in this community. So, it wouldn’t be fair to me or anybody in it if I abandoned it and moved away. I need to stay here. I need to work and I need to fight.”
Support these two local treasures.
7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $30-$40.
Event Details
