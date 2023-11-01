Get your DIY on at Maker Faire Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Maker Faire Orlando Maker Faire happens at the Fairgrounds all weekend

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

your mark on the world this weekend at Maker Faire Orlando, an event that encourages a next-level DIY mindset. Also called the “Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth,” the Maker Faire features hands-on activities focused on art, science, technology, music and crafts.Attendees can partake in special events like Robot Ruckus — a combat-robot competition and exhibition — as well as Power Racing Series karting, cosplay opportunities and panel discussions.The ticketed event promises diversions for the entire family, with a mission to provide an educational and fun experience that embraces creativity, invention and the power of learning by doing.