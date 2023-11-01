Get your DIY on at Maker Faire Orlando this weekend

Hands-on activities focused on art, science, technology, music and crafts

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 2:36 pm

Maker Faire happens at the Fairgrounds all weekend
Photo courtesy Maker Faire Orlando
Maker Faire happens at the Fairgrounds all weekend
Maker your mark on the world this weekend at Maker Faire Orlando, an event that encourages a next-level DIY mindset. Also called the “Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth,” the Maker Faire features hands-on activities focused on art, science, technology, music and crafts.

Attendees can partake in special events like Robot Ruckus — a combat-robot competition and exhibition — as well as Power Racing Series karting, cosplay opportunities and panel discussions.

The ticketed event promises diversions for the entire family, with a mission to provide an educational and fun experience that embraces creativity, invention and the power of learning by doing.

Event Details
Maker Faire

Sat., Nov. 4, 10 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247

10 events 59 articles
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

