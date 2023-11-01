Get your DIY on at Maker Faire Orlando this weekend

Attendees can partake in special events like Robot Ruckus — a combat-robot competition and exhibition — as well as Power Racing Series karting, cosplay opportunities and panel discussions.
The ticketed event promises diversions for the entire family, with a mission to provide an educational and fun experience that embraces creativity, invention and the power of learning by doing.
Event Details
Location Details
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed