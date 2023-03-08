Get to know ‘Josephine’ all over again at Orlando’s Renaissance Theatre

All hail the return of Tymisha Harris.

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to Orlando's Ren Theatre - Photo by Roberto Gonzalez
Photo by Roberto Gonzalez
Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to Orlando's Ren Theatre

It's hard to sum up the iconic stature, trailblazing art and activism, and historical importance of Josephine Baker with mere words (feel free to scan the lyrics of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" for more on the inadequacies of the written word), but on the stage? Now that's the move!

Billed as a hybrid of cabaret, theater and dance (all art forms with which Baker enthralled audiences in her Roaring '20s heyday), Josephine sees Orlando actress Tymisha Harris returning to the role of Baker in the production she created, along with Michael Marinaccio and Tod Kimbro, and has been touring for years.

The Josephine taking over the Ren is particularly special in that it contains new material based on recent historical revelations that Baker worked with the French Resistance against the Nazis in WWII. Is there anything Baker did that wasn't goddamn cool? The answer is a resounding no.

March 9-19, Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $30.
Event Details
“Josephine"

“Josephine"

Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., Sun., March 12, 3 p.m., Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., Sat., March 18, 8 p.m. and Sun., March 19, 3 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Buy Tickets

$30

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq the World’ tour coming to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

The qeens of RuPaul's Drag Race set to make Orlando werq this summer

The Fringe Festival announces dates for this year and a return to downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

"Midnight Flashlight Cabaret" was a highlight of Fringe Fests past

Ilana Glazer performs in Orlando this week and we bet she has some thoughts on Florida

By Shelton Hull

'Broad City's' Ilana Glazer performs in Orlando this week

Central Florida Fair is back in Orlando for a 111th year

By Reina Nieves

The Central Florida Fair's run in Orlando starts this week

Also in Arts + Culture

The Fringe Festival announces dates for this year and a return to downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

"Midnight Flashlight Cabaret" was a highlight of Fringe Fests past

Free Will Astrology: Is the soul shaped like an iceberg or a hummingbird’s eye?

By Rob Brezsny

Does your soul resemble this glacier floating in the Jokulsarlon ice lagoon in Iceland?

Monster Jam crashes into Orlando's Camping World Stadium this weekend

By McKenna Schueler

Behold! Grave Digger in Orlando this weekend

Orlando bids a sad, though not final, farewell to musical theater powerhouse Tod Kimbro

By Seth Kubersky

Kimbro at the Pat O'Brien's dueling piano one last time
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us