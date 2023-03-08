Get to know ‘Josephine’ all over again at Orlando’s Renaissance Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Roberto Gonzalez Tymisha Harris brings 'Josephine' to Orlando's Ren Theatre



It's hard to sum up the iconic stature, trailblazing art and activism, and historical importance of Josephine Baker with mere

(feel free to scan the lyrics of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" for more on the inadequacies of the written word), but on the stage? Now that's the move!



Billed as a hybrid of cabaret, theater and dance (all art forms with which Baker enthralled audiences in her Roaring '20s heyday),

sees Orlando actress Tymisha Harris returning to the role of Baker in the production she created, along with Michael Marinaccio and Tod Kimbro, and has been touring for years.



The

taking over the Ren is particularly special in that it contains new material based on recent historical revelations that Baker worked with the French Resistance against the Nazis in WWII. Is there anything Baker did that wasn't goddamn cool? The answer is a resounding no.