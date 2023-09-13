Get ready for world-class wakeboarding as Red Bull's Double or Nothing competition comes to Orlando this weekend

Florida native and event founder Parks Bonifay has curated a roster of 14 wave-riding wakeboarders to turn up the already impressive Orlando heat at 9 a.m. sharp. (Don’t worry, we’re certain there will be plenty of the titular energy drink on hand to perk you up.)
Not a wakeboard watcher? The all-day competition will also offer up family-friendly activities and games from local vendors that all lead up to the event’s grand finale: an afterparty at The Yard that you won’t want to miss.
9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., redbull.com, free.
