Get ready for world-class wakeboarding as Red Bull's Double or Nothing competition comes to Orlando this weekend

Get your wings, water- and otherwise

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge World-renowned wakeboarders come to Orlando for Red Bull's Double or Nothing - Photo courtesy Red Bull
Photo courtesy Red Bull
World-renowned wakeboarders come to Orlando for Red Bull's Double or Nothing
World-renowned wakeboarders are sure to get an enthusiastic welcome at Lake Ivanhoe for this weekend’s Red Bull Double or Nothing competition. In return, the best-of-the-best wakeboarders will test their mental and physical boundaries to share never-before-seen tricks with the Orlando community.

Florida native and event founder Parks Bonifay has curated a roster of 14 wave-riding wakeboarders to turn up the already impressive Orlando heat at 9 a.m. sharp. (Don’t worry, we’re certain there will be plenty of the titular energy drink on hand to perk you up.)

Not a wakeboard watcher? The all-day competition will also offer up family-friendly activities and games from local vendors that all lead up to the event’s grand finale: an afterparty at The Yard that you won’t want to miss.

9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., redbull.com, free.
Tags:

