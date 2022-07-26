Get ready for laughter and 'ego death' when Chris Rock comes to Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Chris Rock

Megastar comedian Chris Rock is out on his first tour in five years, and Orlando is one of two Florida cities lucky enough to land a date on his post-“slap” Ego Death jaunt. Rock was almost unquestionably the biggest comedian in the world at one point.Following a stint on, he became a household name through a series of HBO comedy specials, particularly 1996’sThe 2000s saw him transition into feature films, and in the last decade he’s made the turn toward more dramatic roles: He starred in the fourth season of the FX seriesand has a role in the upcoming biopic of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.And, of course, he got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars a few months back. But he ain’t talking about it, so don’t ask. He has, however, been covering plenty of fertile ground on previous legs of Ego Death, including Trump supporters, anti-vaxxers and getting pretty damned introspective about his own personal life and family.