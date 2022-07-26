VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Get ready for laughter and 'ego death' when Chris Rock comes to Orlando

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 5:33 pm

Chris Rock
Courtesy Photo
Chris Rock

Megastar comedian Chris Rock is out on his first tour in five years, and Orlando is one of two Florida cities lucky enough to land a date on his post-“slap” Ego Death jaunt. Rock was almost unquestionably the biggest comedian in the world at one point.

Following a stint on Saturday Night Live, he became a household name through a series of HBO comedy specials, particularly 1996’s Bring the Pain. The 2000s saw him transition into feature films, and in the last decade he’s made the turn toward more dramatic roles: He starred in the fourth season of the FX series Fargo and has a role in the upcoming biopic of gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

And, of course, he got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars a few months back. But he ain’t talking about it, so don’t ask. He has, however, been covering plenty of fertile ground on previous legs of Ego Death, including Trump supporters, anti-vaxxers and getting pretty damned introspective about his own personal life and family. 

Event Details
Chris Rock

Chris Rock

Wed., July 27, 8 p.m. and Thu., July 28, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$49.50-$279

