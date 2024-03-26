Get ready for a deep dive into VHS lunacy with Found Footage Festival

Operating in somewhat the same trash-from-treasure, pop-culture film tarpit as Everything Is Terrible (but with less of a costume element), the FFF twosome present a freewheeling reel of frankly unbelievable (but all true) findings from the golden age of VHS madness.
The two have spent years building up a personal archive of 13,000 VHS tapes scored from endless thrift-store expeditions. Expect PSAs gone wrong, zero-budget straight-to-VHS rental nightmares and inept public-access programming aplenty, punctuated by sarcastic Ghoulardi-esque asides from Pickett and Prueher. It’s a skewed and hilarious program.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, West End Trading Co., Sanford.
