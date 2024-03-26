BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Get ready for a deep dive into VHS lunacy with Found Footage Festival

Be kind, rewi … never mind

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 12:47 pm

Found Footage Festival comes to Sanford's West End Trading - Photo courtesy Found Footage Festival/Facebook
Photo courtesy Found Footage Festival/Facebook
Found Footage Festival comes to Sanford's West End Trading
Found Footage Festival, the duo of comedy writers Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, return to Florida after a too-long absence — and they wanna show you a tape or two.

Operating in somewhat the same trash-from-treasure, pop-culture film tarpit as Everything Is Terrible (but with less of a costume element), the FFF twosome present a freewheeling reel of frankly unbelievable (but all true) findings from the golden age of VHS madness.

The two have spent years building up a personal archive of 13,000 VHS tapes scored from endless thrift-store expeditions. Expect PSAs gone wrong, zero-budget straight-to-VHS rental nightmares and inept public-access programming aplenty, punctuated by sarcastic Ghoulardi-esque asides from Pickett and Prueher. It’s a skewed and hilarious program.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, West End Trading Co., Sanford.
Matthew Moyer

