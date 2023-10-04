Get all the fall feels with our annual list of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and autumn festivals

click to enlarge Photos by Holly Whelden Carpenter and Matthew Keller Lehman Orlando Beer Festival

While “fall feels” can be hard to come by in this sunshiny state, there are still plenty of ways to get in the seasonal spirit. Hop on a hay ride, grab an apple cider donut, paint up a pumpkin ... hahaha who are we kidding; fall is all about beer festivals and early holiday shopping. Anyway, however you choose to celebrate it, autumn is here, and these are the best ways to celebrate the season in Central Florida.

Oct. 6-11

The Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour This epicurean expedition includes seven stops, with each restaurant featuring chef-curated menus and exquisite food and beverage pairings. Select dates; Waldorf Astoria Orlando, 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane; $250; 407-597-3771; waldorfastoriaorlando.com.

Oct. 6

An Evening for the Farm Join John Rivers in the test kitchen for an evening benefiting 4Roots. 6 pm; 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 210 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; 4rootsfarm.org.

Getdown Downtown Street Party Special music guest will be Blue Stone Circle. 6 pm; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane, Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com.

Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off Local bars and restaurants create their idea of a "Marstini" cocktail for a panel of astronaut judges. 6:30 pm; Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, State Road 405, Titusville; $159; 321-452-2121; kennedyspacecenter.com.

Oct. 7-8

50th Annual Autumn Art Festival The festival features over 180 Florida artists from across mediums and offers live entertainments, food vendors, a beer garden, children's activities and more. 9 am; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; winterpark.org/aaf.

Fall in the Field Vendors, fall crafts and pumpkin picking. 9 am; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; 407-947-3961; renningers.net.

Oct. 7

Boots, Bulls and Barrels An event that combines the thrill of bull riding with the fast agility of barrel racing. 7:30 pm; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $20-$25; 321-697-3333.

Kissimmee Fall Collectorfest Find toys, comics, die-cast, Funko and more. 9 am; Exhibition Building at Osceola Heritage Park, 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee; free; 321-697-3333; ohpark.com.

Oktoberfest Fabulous German food, beer, live music and dancing, kids play area, flag parade and much more. Noon; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $5; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28

Fall Festival A family carnival, pumpkin patch, fall treats and more. Marriott Orlando World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $25; 407-239-4200; facebook.com/worldcenter.

Oct. 8

DeLand Indie Market Vintage, handcrafted, art and boutique items. 11 am; Artisan Alley, Artisan Alley, DeLand; facebook.com/delandindiemarketatartisanalley.

Faire of the Dog More than 50 vendors selling vintage, art, plants, oddities, coffee, jewelry, food and more. Noon; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; willspub.org.

The Giving Back Toy and Comic Con This year's event is to support local veterans. A percentage of tickets sales will be donated to the VFW Orlando. 11 am; VFW Post 4287, 3500 S. Goldenrod Road; $5; 407-273-6581; facebook.com/givingbackcomiccon.

Oct. 13-14

47th Annual Mount Dora Bicycle Festival Several hundred cyclists of varying skills are expected to take up the ride, and hundreds more will join the celebration. It is Florida's oldest and largest bike festival. Gilbert Park, 310 S. Tremain St., Mount Dora; $10-$65; cyclemountdora.com

Oct. 14

Japanese Heritage Festival Demos of ikebana (the art of Japanese floral arranging), plus private kimono and artifact collections, origami, bonsai, and a traditional tea ceremony. 10 am; Sanford Civic Center, 401 E. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $10-$25; 407-321-3828; sanfordculturalguild.org.

Lake Nona's Annual Town Harvest Live country music, pumpkin patch and decorating station, tractor photo-op and more. 5 pm; Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.; free; 407-888-6500; facebook.com/boxiparklakenona.

Return to Joyland Invitational Beer Fest: 5 Year Anniversary Party Get ready to raise your glasses and celebrate five fantastic years of craft beer excellence. 1 pm; Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.; $35-$75; ivanhoeparkbrewing.com.

Oct. 15

Strikes for Stripes Bring your bowling arm and a team of five and kick off Come Out With Pride Orlando's week of Pride events. Money raised supports Zebra Youth. 4:30 pm; Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $125-$5,000; 407-671-8675; zebrayouth.org.

Oct. 20

Uptown Vibes Live entertainment from Orlando Trachtenverein and Stammtischler, delicious food, drinks, games and a wide variety of specialty artisan booths. 6 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte.com.

Oct. 21

1st Annual Seafood Boil Raising funds for a new otter habitat at the Central Florida Zoo. Guests receive a pound of shrimp, clams, corn, sausage and potatoes, plus three pours of 3 Daughters Brewing beers. 3 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; $40; wekivaisland.com.

19th Annual Florida Bat Festival View the world's largest bats, and over 90 vendors including arts, crafts, games, activities, food and beer. 10 am; Lubee Bat Conservancy, 1309 NW 192nd Ave., Gainesville; $10; lubee.org.

Backyard Biodiversity Day Celebrates diversity in the landscape, and provides opportunities to learn about Florida's native plants, pollinators, wildlife, and why they are important. 9 am; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; free; 407-623-3342; tarflower.fnpschapters.org.

Come Out With Pride Orlando's flagship LGBTQ+ Pride parade and celebration. Noon; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; comeoutwithpride.org.

Orlando Pride's Official After Party Come Out With Pride after party hosted by One Magical Weekend and Bear Jamboree. All net proceeds benefit COWP. 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 954-448-6831; orlandoprideparty.com.

Oct. 22

High Tea With the Kitties What's better than a nice, hot cup of tea? That's right — a purring cat. Reservations required. Orlando Cat Cafe, 532 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont; $45; 352-989-4820; orlandocatcafe.com.

OktoBEARfest 5K Fun Run & Walk Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome to participate in the 5K and kids run, plus games, live entertainment, a scavenger hunt and prize giveaways. 7:30 am; Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, 17000 Porter Road, Winter Garden; $40; facebook.com/bearswhocare.

Oct. 26-29

Diwali DanceFest Lake Buena Vista is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of Diwali, with vibrant colors, stunning costumes, and incredible performances. Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; $50-$180; jashnproductions.com.

Oct. 26

Feast on the 50 A one-of-a-kind tailgate on the field featuring a night full of food, family, and fun. 5 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $40; 407-423-2476; floridacitrussports.com.

Oct. 27

A Latin Night to Remember Celebrate the diversity and beauty of Latin culture with amazing art, dance, and music. Enjoy two world-class bands and four spectacular dance troupes. 7 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Oct. 28-29

38th Annual Mount Dora Craft Fair The downtown streets come alive with hundreds of exhibitors ready to show and sell their fine and fun crafts. Festival food, music, beer, wine, cocktails. 9 am; downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street; free; mtdoracraftfair.com.

Oct. 28

4Roots Harvest Festival Enjoy live music, food vendors, a farmers market with local artisans, a pumpkin patch and more. 9:30 am; The Grove Park, 2002 Packing District Way; free; 4rootsfarm.org.

Central Florida Veg Fest Enjoy speakers, cooking demos, live music, an animal haven and so much delicious vegan food at the 18th annual local iteration of this huge and long-running local festival. 10 am; Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St.; free; cfvegfest.org.

NextStep Orlando's 14th Annual Walk-n-Roll-a-Thon Fundraiser walk to benefit paralysis recovery. 9 am; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free-$10; 407-571-9974; uptownaltamonte.com.

Oct. 29

Le Dîner en Blanc The most chic foodie event of the year. Enjoy dining and dancing under the stars with some of Orlando's most stylish people. 4 pm; secret location TBA; $85; 4077392667; orlando.dinerenblanc.com.

Nov. 2

Downtown Orlando Field Day A nostalgic afternoon of throwback competitions, food, and fun. 6:30 pm; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014 $25-$300; citydistrictorlando.com.

Taste of Baldwin Park Food and Wine Experience Sip and savor your way through 45 of Orlando's best restaurants while enjoying classic hits from a nine-piece band lakeside. 6:30 pm; Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St.; $55; 407-896-7356; facebook.com/orlandoflevents.

Nov. 3

Audubon Park 70th Birthday Bash Live music, local makers, food and drink, art, history and more. Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 E. Chelsea St.; 321-274-7927; instagram.com/hello.apgd.

Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition A celebrity-studded chef demo and dinner event. 6 pm; Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, State Road 405, Titusville; $175-$499; 321-452-2121; kennedyspacecenter.com.

Nov. 3-5

Greek Fest Authentic fresh-cooked Greek food, live music and dance performances, marketplace shopping, and activities for all ages. 4 pm; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland; free; 407-331-4687; orlandogreekfest.com.

Nov. 4-5

28th Annual Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair A wide variety of Florida native and exotic plants, garden ware and arts & crafts. Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street; mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com.

52nd Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park Browse hundreds of art, craft and food vendor booths. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; free; facebook.com/fiestainthepark.

Florida Cannabis Festival Family-friendly, pet-friendly, unique food, medical certifications onsite, live art. Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Maker Faire Experience the world-renowned celebration of invention, creativity and curiosity. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; facebook.com/makerfaireorlando.

click to enlarge photo by Patrick Barnes

Nov. 4

Orlando Beer Festival Join fellow beer lovers sampling craft and premium beers from local breweries and around the country. 2 pm; Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St.; $45-$100; 407-381-5310; orlandobeerfestival.com.

Nov. 10

"Podcast: the Ride" Live taping of the podcast about theme parks hosted by three adult men in their 30s. 7:30 & 9:30 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $30; tinrooforlando.com.

Nov. 10-11

Food and Wine Classic Delectable delights prepared by award-winning chefs, plus culinary demos and workshops. 5:30 pm; Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $185; 800-227-1500; swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

GROWvember Annual plant sale features a fabulous array of plant vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, live music, food trucks, beer garden and more. 2 pm; free; meadgarden.org.

Nov. 11

Blanket Orlando: Days of Giving Twelve years of collecting and giving to those directly in need that started with giving one man one blanket on a cold night. 7 pm; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; 407-930-8993.

Fantasmicon A Comic-Con inspired local convention. Noon; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; 407-623-3300; fantasmicon.org.

Flavor Fest of Horizon West Microlocal eateries, musicians, entertainers and businesses convene for an evening of fun and inspiration. 5 pm; Green Space Lake District, 14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden; free; facebook.com/horizonwestmag.

Nov. 11-12

CosFaire A celebration of fantasy cosplay including contests, performances, workshops, merchants and activities for families. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; 407-295-3247; lunattix.com/cosfaire-2023.

Nov. 12

Orlando Japan Festival Authentic Japanese music, dance, entertainment, and a variety of Japanese foods and drinks. 11 am; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee; jorlando.org/orlando-japan-festival.

Nov. 17-19

Antiques and Collectors Extravaganza A special event of over 800 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and more. 8 am; Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; $4-$15; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

Nov. 17-Jan. 14, 2024

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild The festival features dozens of larger-than-life, hand-crafted lanterns lit by thousands of LED lights, resulting in a display of color, light and sound that celebrates traditional Asian lantern festivals. Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $21-$25; centralfloridazoo.org.

Nov. 18-19

Fall Festival of the Arts Over 170 national artists converge to showcase and sell their stunning masterpieces, just in time for the holiday season. Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard; facebook.com/delandfallfestival.

Nov. 19

Fall Harvest Festival 20-plus vendors, raffles, food trucks, live music, a kid zone and more. Noon; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

Sofas and Suds Local businesses race modified couches while drinking beer. Noon; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $45; 407-322-7475.

Nov. 22-Dec. 23

Venardos Circus A Broadway-style, animal-free circus. 7 pm; Hamlin Plaza, 16313 Independence Parkway, Winter Garden; $16.95; 919-210-5150; hamlinfl.com.

Nov. 23

Oviedo Turkey Trot 5K 8 am; Oviedo Mall, Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; 386-450-6655; oviedoturkeytrot.com.

Nov. 25-26

FusionFest Two-day festival draws thousands of people from more than 110 different cultures to experience music, dance, food, visual arts, spoken word, games and interactive activities. Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 844-513-2014; fusionfest.org.