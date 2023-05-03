Get a tattoo and adopt a cat in need at Golden Tarot Ink's Cattoo Day in May

The Winter Park tattoo studio is bringing back Cattoo Day for a fifth year. The rules (as such) are simple: pre-purchase a tattoo appointment (of a cat) for Cattoo Day and all of the money goes to Orange County Animal Services (the artists work for free that day). Also OCAS will bring in plenty of kittens ready to be adopted on-site.
Last year's Cattoo Day resulted in 48 cats adopted out and around $5,000 raised for Orange County Animal Services.
The day also includes a raffle, tarot reading and plenty of photo opportunities.
As of this writing, there are only a couple of open spots left so make haste and purchase your Cattoo (tattooing) appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Cattoo Day runs all day on Sunday, May 28 — from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — at Golden Tarot Ink in Winter Park.
Event Details
