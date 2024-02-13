Gemma Correll and Pinkie Orlando want you to be 'Best Fiends Forever' on Friday

She’s setting up shop at delightful Audubon Park beauty salon Pinkie for a meet-and-greet with a twist: During the “Best Fiends Forever” afternoon, you can buy exclusive Correll merch, maybe bring in your copy of A Pug’s Guide to Etiquette for a signature, chat with Correll or — and this is good — get unique nail art or a tattoo from flash created from Correll’s art and developed in tandem with Pinkie’s team.
Valentine’s Day may be a disappointment (unless you go to the Evan Dando show!), but Gemma Correll is here to save the week.
4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Pinkie Orlando.
