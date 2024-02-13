Gemma Correll and Pinkie Orlando want you to be 'Best Fiends Forever' on Friday

Signature, comic, nail art, flash tattoo — the mind boggles

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gemma Correll and Pinkie want to be your best fiends - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
Gemma Correll and Pinkie want to be your best fiends
British artist Gemma Correll — best known for her cartooning for the animated PBS Kids’ series City Island and a plethora of pug renderings — will be in Orlando Friday for a meet-and-greet … and you can get a signature, selfie or something a little more permanent.

She’s setting up shop at delightful Audubon Park beauty salon Pinkie for a meet-and-greet with a twist: During the “Best Fiends Forever” afternoon, you can buy exclusive Correll merch, maybe bring in your copy of A Pug’s Guide to Etiquette for a signature, chat with Correll or — and this is good — get unique nail art or a tattoo from flash created from Correll’s art and developed in tandem with Pinkie’s team.

Valentine’s Day may be a disappointment (unless you go to the Evan Dando show!), but Gemma Correll is here to save the week.

4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Pinkie Orlando.

Event Details
"Best Fiends Forever": Gemma Correll

"Best Fiends Forever": Gemma Correll

Fri., Feb. 16, 4 p.m.

Pinkie Orlando 1844 Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Pinkie Orlando

1844 Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-476-7738

www.pinkieorlando.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Orange County Animal Services hosts speed dating with a more reliably cuddly twist

By Sarah Harwell

Pups like this little heartbreaker will be eager to meet you on Valentine's Day

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

SeaWorld announces rundown of 60th anniversary celebration attractions and exclusives in March

By Alexandra Sullivan

Penguin Trek is poised to open at SeaWorld

Also in Arts + Culture

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company SPONSORED CONTENT

By OW Promo

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us