Gemma Correll and Pinkie Orlando want you to be 'Best Fiends Forever' on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy image Gemma Correll and Pinkie want to be your best fiends

Location Details Pinkie Orlando 1844 Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-476-7738 www.pinkieorlando.com

British artist Gemma Correll — best known for her cartooning for the animated PBS Kids’ seriesand a plethora of pug renderings — will be in Orlando Friday for a meet-and-greet … and you can get a signature, selfie or something a little more permanent.She’s setting up shop at delightful Audubon Park beauty salon Pinkie for a meet-and-greet with a twist: During the “Best Fiends Forever” afternoon, you can buy exclusive Correll merch, maybe bring in your copy of A Pug’s Guide to Etiquette for a signature, chat with Correll or — and this is good — get unique nail art or a tattoo from flash created from Correll’s art and developed in tandem with Pinkie’s team.Valentine’s Day may be a disappointment (unless you go to the Evan Dando show! ), but Gemma Correll is here to save the week.