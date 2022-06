Gay Days Orlando 2022: red shirts, raves and pool parties

Gay Days returns in full festive force this week with a stacked schedule of parties — pool-, after- and otherwise — theme park outings, bingo of both the drag and porn varieties, leather events and general revelry.

Thursday-Sunday, June 2-5

GayDays Expo Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, free, gaydays.com

GayDays Daytime Pool Parties 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $25-$35, gaydays.com

GayDays Thursday Evening Pool Parties 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $35-$45, gaydays.com

Tidal Wave 14: Jocks, Jerseys & Bears B Resort and Spa, 1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, $40-$169, tidalwaveparty.com

Friday-Sunday, June 3-5

Girls in Wonderland: Pool Parties Pool parties with different themes each day of the weekend. Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, $25-$35, girlsinwonderland.com

One Magical Weekend: Therapy Pool Parties Three days of pool parties. Noon, Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Road, $30, onemagicalweekend.com

One Magical Weekend: Cadabra After Hours Parties Three nights of late-night parties. 2 a.m., Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Road, $69, onemagicalweekend.com

Thursday, June 2

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Animal Kingdom 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Walt Disney's Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays Red Shirt Day: SeaWorld 9 a.m.-6 p.m., SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, price of park admission, gaydays.com

Taste of GayDays 6-9 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $40-$50, gaydays.com

Girls in Wonderland: Bud Light Welcomes You to Happy Hour 6-8 p.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, free for hotel guests, girlsinwonderland.com

Girls in Wonderland: Traffic Jam 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $15, girlsinwonderland.com

Friday, June 3

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Hollywood Studios 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Disney Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Resort, price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Islands of Adventure 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays: Boots, Bears & Beers Social 9-11 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, free, gaydays.com

GayDays: Drag Queen Bingo 7-9 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $20-$30, gaydays.com

Girls in Wonderland: L-Lounge Happy Hour 6-8 p.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, free, girlsinwonderland.com

Girls in Wonderland: Out For Laughs Comedy Show 7:30-9:30 p.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, $25-$30, girlsinwonderland.com

Girls in Wonderland: Climax 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Cuba Libre, 9101 International Drive, $25-$30, girlsinwonderland.com

Girls in Wonderland: Afterglow (Technically Saturday.) 2-5 a.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, $20-$25, girlsinwonderland.com

One Magical Weekend: Riptide 8 p.m., Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, $101, onemagicalweekend.com.

Saturday, June 4

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Universal Studios 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd., price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Magic Kingdom 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, price of admission, gaydays.com

GayDays: XXX Porn Bingo 5-6:30 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $20-$30, gaydays.com

GayDays at Irish Shannon's 9:30 p.m., Irish Shannon's, 41 W. Church St., gaydays.com

Girls in Wonderland: GIW Signature Event 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Pirate's Adventure, 6400 Carrier Drive, $25, girlsinwonderland.com

Girls in Wonderland: Girl: The Afterparty (Technically Sunday.) 2-5 a.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, $20-$25, girlsinwonderland.com

One Magical Weekend: Red Volume V: Varsity 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, $80-$170, onemagicalweekend.com

Sunday, June 5

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Discovery Cove 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Discovery Cove, 6000 Discovery Cove Way, price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Epcot 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Epcot, Walt Disney World Resort, price of park admission, gaydays.com

GayDays Puppy Mosh 2-4 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $10, gaydays.com

Mr. GayDays Leather Competition 5-7 p.m., Avanti Palms Resort Orlando, 6515 International Drive, $20-$30, gaydays.com

Girls in Wonderland: Last Chance Party 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee, $12-$15, girlsinwonderland.com

One Magical Weekend: Wig 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Road, $50, onemagicalweekend.com