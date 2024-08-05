Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

This year’s event will feature the Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum, where Cyrus the Gravedigger teaches a lesson on the paranormal. Guests can meet the Skunk Ape at the Cryptid Petting Zoo, or other creatures like Moth Man, Chupacabra, Jersey Devil, Gargantuan Gourds and more.
The event will also have a DJ and a children’s Halloween costume parade, offering treat bags for all children competing. Costumes are encouraged so long as they aren’t gory. (That may be tough to define by Orlando standards!)
The park will also be offering exclusive Gators, Ghosts and Goblins merchandise like T-shirts, purses, stickers and magnets.
The event happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select days: Oct. 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27.
Gators, Ghosts and Goblins admission is included with a park ticket purchase.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed