Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

Slither down to Gatorland this October

By on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 3:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year
Photo via Gatorland
For the sixth year in a row, wild frights are all the rage at Gatorland’s family-friendly Halloween event. Gators, Ghosts and Goblins features popular characters and new sights over three weekends this October.

This year’s event will feature the Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum, where Cyrus the Gravedigger teaches a lesson on the paranormal. Guests can meet the Skunk Ape at the Cryptid Petting Zoo, or other creatures like Moth Man, Chupacabra, Jersey Devil, Gargantuan Gourds and more.

The event will also have a DJ and a children’s Halloween costume parade, offering treat bags for all children competing. Costumes are encouraged so long as they aren’t gory. (That may be tough to define by Orlando standards!)

The park will also be offering exclusive Gators, Ghosts and Goblins merchandise like T-shirts, purses, stickers and magnets.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select days: Oct. 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins admission is included with a park ticket purchase.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando's Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop roleplaying gaming for charity

By Zoey Thomas

Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop gaming for charity

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Orlando Museum of Art to host free program for those with memory, neurological impairments

By Houda Eletr

OMA to launch Art’s the Spark

Gargantuan truck throwdown Monster Jam returns to Orlando for two days of smashtacular action

By Houda Eletr

Monster Jam rumbles back into Orlando this weekend

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us