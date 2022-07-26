VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Gatorland's 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' is returning for a very Floridian Halloween

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge The Skunk-Ape will haunt Gatorland this Halloween - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Skunk-Ape will haunt Gatorland this Halloween

Central Florida attraction Gatorland is bringing back the 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' evemt — their Floridian twist on the spooky season —  for a fourth year in October.

The theme park announced this week that 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' will be happening on weekends from Oct 15-Oct. 31.

Though details on specific haunts and shows have yet to be announced, Gatorland does promise plenty of themed haunt zones, spooky characters, animal encounters, candy giveaways and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade.

Access to 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' is included with regular park admission.





