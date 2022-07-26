Gatorland's 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' is returning for a very Floridian Halloween

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman The Skunk-Ape will haunt Gatorland this Halloween

Central Florida attraction Gatorland is bringing back the 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' evemt — their Floridian twist on the spooky season — for a fourth year in October.The theme park announced this week that 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' will be happening on weekends from Oct 15-Oct. 31.Though details on specific haunts and shows have yet to be announced, Gatorland does promise plenty of themed haunt zones, spooky characters, animal encounters, candy giveaways and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade.Access to 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' is included with regular park admission.