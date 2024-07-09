Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

click to enlarge Photo via Gatorland

Gatorland, the Orlando theme park, wildlife preserve and “alligator capital of the world,” announced the opening of its first-ever Alligator Walk of Fame to celebrate hitting 100 alligator rescues in the past five years.The Walk of Fame will honor alligators the park has purchased from state trappers over the past five years. The nuisance relocation project is funded through the park’s conservation arm, Gatorland Global, which was established in 2017 to protect wild alligators and crocodiles from being killed for meat and skin.To celebrate the rescue milestone, Gatorland is opening a Walk of Fame that will feature some of its “celebrity” resident reptiles.Among the stars featured on the walk are Jawlene, a Sanford capture missing her top jaw; Turnpike, who was found on the Florida Turnpike in 2020 after losing a leg crossing the road; and Larry, who walked up to the trapper who caught him in The Villages after the trapper simply called his name.Gatorland helped change state wildlife rules so they can give large alligators a new home in the park, where they are used to both educate and entertain visitors, said Mark McHugh, Gatorland president and CEO.“We are so proud to be global leaders in alligator rescues, conservation, education, and safety,” he said in a release.The 125-acre park is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year — making it decades older than major Orlando theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Fun Spot America.The Walk of Fame joins existing Gatorland attractions including a petting zoo, a breeding marsh with observation tower, and an encounter where guests can view the recently acquired giant South American capybara rodents.