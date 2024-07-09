BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

The Orlando park also celebrates its 75th anniversary this year

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 3:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame
Photo via Gatorland
Gatorland, the Orlando theme park, wildlife preserve and “alligator capital of the world,” announced the opening of its first-ever Alligator Walk of Fame to celebrate hitting 100 alligator rescues in the past five years.

The Walk of Fame will honor alligators the park has purchased from state trappers over the past five years. The nuisance relocation project is funded through the park’s conservation arm, Gatorland Global, which was established in 2017 to protect wild alligators and crocodiles from being killed for meat and skin.

To celebrate the rescue milestone, Gatorland is opening a Walk of Fame that will feature some of its “celebrity” resident reptiles.

Among the stars featured on the walk are Jawlene, a Sanford capture missing her top jaw; Turnpike, who was found on the Florida Turnpike in 2020 after losing a leg crossing the road; and Larry, who walked up to the trapper who caught him in The Villages after the trapper simply called his name.

Gatorland helped change state wildlife rules so they can give large alligators a new home in the park, where they are used to both educate and entertain visitors, said Mark McHugh, Gatorland president and CEO.

“We are so proud to be global leaders in alligator rescues, conservation, education, and safety,” he said in a release.

The 125-acre park is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year — making it decades older than major Orlando theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Fun Spot America.

The Walk of Fame joins existing Gatorland attractions including a petting zoo, a breeding marsh with observation tower, and an encounter where guests can view the recently acquired giant South American capybara rodents.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Creative City Project returns with immersive ‘Wavelength’ this summer at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Sarah Lynott

Creative City Project stages ‘Wavelength’ at the Dr. Phillips Center

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes

By Chelsea Zukowski

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes (2)

All the fireworks shows and Fourth of July festivities happening in the Orlando area

By Houda Eletr

All the fireworks shows and Fourth of July festivities happening in the Orlando area

Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

By Matthew Moyer

Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us