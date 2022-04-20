Gatorland announces Gatorpalooza, a two-day festival with a 'Florida Man' race through gator-infested swamps

click to enlarge
Photo via Gatorland Orlando/Instagram
Deep in the heart of Florida (and the heart of alligator mating season), the best attraction in town is throwing a party. Gatorland's Gatorpalooza returns to "The Alligator Capital of the World" this May.
On top of live music, games and giveaways, the park is also hosting markets and food vendors. If that's not enough to get you out, there's the whole "being held inside a zoo" thing.
During the weekend-long festival, Gatorland will be hosting their second annual Florida Man Challenge. The event lives up to its name by being brazenly and courageously stupid. The Triathlon-style event has competitors run through a gator-infested swap to make it to the finish line.
"We are excited to host our Gatorpalooza festival again, and roll out Gatorland's unique style of fun and excitement during this special weekend event," said Gatorland president Mark McHugh in a press release.
The event runs on May 14-15. Florida residents can get half-priced single day admission to the park with a valid state ID for the entire month. For more information visit the Gatorland website
