Gargantuan truck throwdown Monster Jam returns to Orlando for two days of smashtacular action

Grave Digger will be in the house

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Monster Jam rumbles back into Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Monster Jam rumbles back into Orlando this weekend
Fans of all things wheeled and beastly, prepare to get your internal RPMs cranked up during this weekend’s Monster Jam.

Eight daredevil competitors are bringing their 12,000-pound metal monsters out for this two-day spectacle. With Tyler Menninga driving the iconic Grave Digger, Mikayla Tulachika piloting Megalodon, MJ Solorio behind the wheel of El Toro Loco among other motor monsters, the fan favorites are out in force.

Attendees can get the chance to meet their faves with a Monster Jam Trackside ticket. Get in an hour before the event to meet the drivers, go behind the scenes with the pit crew, maybe win prizes and more. Pit Party tickets are also on sale and include up-close opportunities for photo ops and chances to meet drivers and crew.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., kiacenter.com, $25.

Event Details
Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Sat., Aug. 3, 1 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 1 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25-$75
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Winter Park's Morse Museum releases upcoming 2024-25 season schedule

By Sarah Lynott

The Morse Museum has a lot going on in the coming months

Orlando’s Modern Theatricals brings 'The Jungle Book' to the Dr. Phillips Center next month

By Sarah Lynott

Modern Theatricals is set to present 'The Jungle Book' at the Dr. Phillips Center

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

By Houda Eletr

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

By Zoey Thomas

Plant for Pollinators Giveaway at Mead Gardens gets you a free green friend for a good cause this weekend

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us