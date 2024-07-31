Gargantuan truck throwdown Monster Jam returns to Orlando for two days of smashtacular action

Eight daredevil competitors are bringing their 12,000-pound metal monsters out for this two-day spectacle. With Tyler Menninga driving the iconic Grave Digger, Mikayla Tulachika piloting Megalodon, MJ Solorio behind the wheel of El Toro Loco among other motor monsters, the fan favorites are out in force.
Attendees can get the chance to meet their faves with a Monster Jam Trackside ticket. Get in an hour before the event to meet the drivers, go behind the scenes with the pit crew, maybe win prizes and more. Pit Party tickets are also on sale and include up-close opportunities for photo ops and chances to meet drivers and crew.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., kiacenter.com, $25.
