Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Any live event put on by cult-favorite fed GCW is met with fervent anticipation by in-the-know pro-wrestling fans. Game Changer Wrestling hosts well-curated cards drawing from some of the best and brightest in indie wrestling around the world giving that extra oomph, and it's garnering them some early ECW-level buzz.



This Saturday's Orlando card, dubbed "Scene of the Crime," is no exception. Featuring deathmatch king Nick Gage, red-hot young luchador Komander, Effy, Jack Cartwheel, Joey Janela, Masha Slamovich, Sawyer Wreck, Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver and more.



The very next day on Sunday, upstart local wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills makes its return after a lengthy silence. Now transplanted to downtown Sanford from their erstwhile Mills 50 stomping grounds (metaphor for gentrification maybe?), the lineup announced so far is more than enough to entice people out of the metro Orlando area.



Troy Hollywood goes against Eli Knight; the one and only Effy finally returns to MOM to square off against Randy Wentworth; and in a sure-to-be-mind-boggling clash of styles, the high-flying Serpentico faces off against death-valkyrie Sawyer Wreck for the fed's championship belt. Some of the performers are doing double duty so perhaps you should too.

GCW, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive, eventbrite.com, $30-$55.



MOM, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Tuffy's Bottle Shop, 200 Myrtle Ave, Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $25.



