FusionFest spotlights diversity this weekend in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman FusionFest will wake your weekend diversitstic in downtown Orlando

Seneff Arts Plaza 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

For a sixth year running, the immersive multicultural experience that is FusionFest takes over a swath of downtown Orlando for the festive Thanksgiving weekend.Centered in the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday and Sunday, the free event invites Orlandoans to come and revel in “international foods, music, dance, fashion, artisans, spoken word, games, puppets, cosplay and so much more” from the over 110 global cultures represented in Orlando’s citizenry.Also expect intriguing diversions like a World Dance Party, the Mygration Films showcase and a scavenger hunt to boot. Make sure to stay around for the end to hear the local and multi-generational Diversitastic Choir joined by Grammy winner Jeffery Redding.Come out and meet your larger community; not to be missed.