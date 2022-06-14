VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

FusionFest announces downtown Orlando return on Thanksgiving weekend

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LL PRODUCTIONS
Photo courtesy LL Productions

International arts and culture showcase FusionFest will return to downtown Orlando over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with plenty to see and do.

Taking over the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center, FusionFest will offer up the sights, sounds and tastes of the varied cultures that make up Central Florida, and spotlight the work of over 1,000 local artists.

Besides the old favorites, FusionFest will be for the first time hosting "Kaleidoscope — The Wonders of Creative Collaboration," a "showcase of Central Florida’s best cultural performers" curated by credentialed Orlando musician CeCe Teneal.

FusionFest happens at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon–6 p.m.

The event is free to attend.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando

Arts + Culture Slideshows

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando

Arts + Culture Slideshows

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot
Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's Megacon

Everyone and everything we saw at Orlando's MegaCon
Fanning Springs State Park 18020 Northwest U.S. 19-98, Fanning Springs | Distance: 2 hours 11 minutes Fanning Springs used to be a roller rink in the 1950s, but now it&#146;s just a chill little hangout when you&#146;re looking for a shady gazebo on the Suwannee River. Multiple sand boils trickle into the main pool, which is about 20 feet deep. A cannonball off the boardwalk sounds pretty good right about now. Photo via Adobe.

19 underrated swimming holes within driving distance of Orlando

Trending

With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit

By Kyle Eagle

Installation view of "Heroes and Monsters" at Orlando Museum of Art.

PopStroke Orlando sets opening date

By Alex Galbraith

PopStroke Orlando sets opening date

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

By Nicolle Osorio

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo brings back free 'Choo-Choo to the Zoo' service this summer

Several Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear LGBT-supporting logo during 'Pride Night'

By Colin Wolf

Several Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear LGBT-supporting logo during 'Pride Night'

Also in Arts + Culture

With an FBI art crime investigation now underway, things just keep looking worse for Orlando Museum of Art’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibit

By Kyle Eagle

Installation view of "Heroes and Monsters" at Orlando Museum of Art.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ hits Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center this week

By Seth Kubersky

Miami native Omar Lopez Cepera stars as Judas Iscariot in the national tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Here are the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2022

By Seth Kubersky

The infamous "Gorilla" show returned to 2022 Orlando Fringe for one night only.

Several Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear LGBT-supporting logo during 'Pride Night'

By Colin Wolf

Several Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear LGBT-supporting logo during 'Pride Night'
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us