FusionFest announces downtown Orlando return on Thanksgiving weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy LL Productions

International arts and culture showcase FusionFest will return to downtown Orlando over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with plenty to see and do.Taking over the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center, FusionFest will offer up the sights, sounds and tastes of the varied cultures that make up Central Florida, and spotlight the work of over 1,000 local artists.Besides the old favorites, FusionFest will be for the first time hosting "Kaleidoscope — The Wonders of Creative Collaboration," a "showcase of Central Florida’s best cultural performers" curated by credentialed Orlando musician CeCe Teneal.FusionFest happens at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon–6 p.m.The event is free to attend.