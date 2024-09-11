'From Common Clay' presents the works of Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André at Winter Park's Crealdé

Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André: From Common Clay will be on display through Jan. 25, 2025, at the school. The exhibition kicks off with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m.
From Common Clay features the works of Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André, artists from Iran and Ghana respectively. Both use clay and other materials to artistically explore cross-cultural topics like immigration, ownership, land, displacement and diaspora.
In conjunction with the exhibit, a "Ceramic Rhythms and Community" workshop with Filsoofi and her husband, Reza, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2. The two-day workshop will consist of hands-on instruction about the art of crafting traditional clay darbuka drums, culminating in a drum circle performance.
