'From Common Clay' presents the works of Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André at Winter Park's Crealdé

An exploration of the socio-cultural and political fabric using traditional ceramics

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge 'From Common Clay' presents the works of&nbsp;Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André at Winter Park's Crealdé
Photo courtesy Crealdé School of Art
Crealdé School of Art's newest exhibition features two artists' exploration of the socio-cultural and political fabric using traditional ceramics.

Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André: From Common Clay will be on display through Jan. 25, 2025, at the school. The exhibition kicks off with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m.

From Common Clay features the works of Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André, artists from Iran and Ghana respectively. Both use clay and other materials to artistically explore cross-cultural topics like immigration, ownership, land, displacement and  diaspora.

In conjunction with the exhibit, a "Ceramic Rhythms and Community" workshop with Filsoofi and her husband, Reza, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2. The two-day workshop will consist of hands-on instruction about the art of crafting traditional clay darbuka drums, culminating in a drum circle performance.

Event Details
Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André: "From Common Clay."

Raheleh Filsoofi and Eric André: "From Common Clay."

Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Alice and William Jenkins Gallery 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Crealde School of Art

600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-671-1886

crealde.org



Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
September 11, 2024

View more issues

