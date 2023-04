Fringe ArtSpace to host Tony-Award winning play ‘The Sound Inside’ for two weekends only

Photo courtesy the Florida Theatrical Association 'The Sound Inside' takes over Fringe ArtSpace for two weekends this month

Event Details "The Sound Inside" Fri., April 21, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 22, 7:30 p.m., Sun., April 23, 2 p.m., Mon., April 24, 7:30 p.m., Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., April 30, 2 p.m. Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown Buy Tickets $27

Downtown's Fringe ArtSpace plays host to a Florida Theatrical Association production of Tony Award-winning playon the last two weekends in April.written by the prolific Adam Rapp, wrings maximum suspense from the story of a creative writing professor and student, continually layering in twists, surprises, and themes of tragedy and redemption. FTA's production stars Logan Lopez and Rebecca Fisher.runs Friday through Monday, April 21-24, and Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, at Fringe ArtSpace — building on their brief of encouraging challenging local theater. Tickets are available through Orlando Fringe.