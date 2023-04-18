Fringe ArtSpace to host Tony-Award winning play ‘The Sound Inside’ for two weekends only

Downtown's Fringe ArtSpace plays host to a Florida Theatrical Association production of Tony Award-winning play The Sound Inside on the last two weekends in April.
The Sound Inside, written by the prolific Adam Rapp, wrings maximum suspense from the story of a creative writing professor and student, continually layering in twists, surprises, and themes of tragedy and redemption. FTA's production stars Logan Lopez and Rebecca Fisher.
The Sound Inside runs Friday through Monday, April 21-24, and Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, at Fringe ArtSpace — building on their brief of encouraging challenging local theater. Tickets are available through Orlando Fringe.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter