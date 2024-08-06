Fringe ArtSpace to host 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' concert this month

Bring the heat at one of these 10 upcoming shows

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 3:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Soul Pop - Photo courtesy SJM/Sonflower Joy Music
Photo courtesy SJM/Sonflower Joy Music
Soul Pop
Fringe ArtSpace is set to present the latest entertainment experience from its Collective Incubator Program this month.

Soul Pop: Summer of Soul, produced by Sonflower Joy Music, is an interactive concert experience spanning 10 days. The event will highlight the sounds of summer with Soul Pop artists playing hit songs by big-name artists at downtown Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace.

Each Soul Pop artist will revitalize hit tracks by Top 40 pop artists like Whitney Houston, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson and more, sure to have the crowd singing along.

Prior to the all-ages show, guests can enjoy live music, drinks, art, vendors and more in the Fringe ArtSpace lobby. Then join Meka King, AC Jenkins, Saige Love and more as the stage lights up with Soul Pop’s unique blend of pop, soul and acoustic.
click to enlarge The Fringe ArtSpace lobby - Photo by Gontran Durocher/Orlando Fringe
Photo by Gontran Durocher/Orlando Fringe
The Fringe ArtSpace lobby

The full Soul Pop: Summer of Soul schedule:

Featuring Charlyce Simmons

6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12

Featuring Raven Iman

6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Featuring Trumaine Lamar

6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace

Event Details
"Soul Pop: Summer of Soul"

"Soul Pop: Summer of Soul"

Fri., Aug. 9, 6:45 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 6:45 p.m., Sun., Aug. 11, 12:45 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12, 6:45 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 6:45 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 6:45 p.m., Sun., Aug. 18, 12:45 p.m., Fri., Aug. 23, 6:45 p.m., Sat., Aug. 24, 6:45 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 25, 12:45 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

SeaWorld Orlando to host inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Friday the 13th

By Houda Eletr

SeaWorld Orlando to host inaugural Howl-O-Sprint 5K on Friday the 13th

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

By Houda Eletr

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event returns to Gatorland for a sixth year

Orlando's Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop roleplaying gaming for charity

By Zoey Thomas

Adventures on Tap hosts tabletop gaming for charity

Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

By Zoey W. Thomas

Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII

Local artist Njeri Kinuthia takes the People’s Choice award in Orlando Museum of Art’s annual Prize exhibition

By Kyle Eagle

"Nyumba" by Florida Prize exhibition award winner Njeri Kinuthia

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us