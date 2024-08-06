Fringe ArtSpace to host 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' concert this month

Soul Pop: Summer of Soul, produced by Sonflower Joy Music, is an interactive concert experience spanning 10 days. The event will highlight the sounds of summer with Soul Pop artists playing hit songs by big-name artists at downtown Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace.
Each Soul Pop artist will revitalize hit tracks by Top 40 pop artists like Whitney Houston, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson and more, sure to have the crowd singing along.
Prior to the all-ages show, guests can enjoy live music, drinks, art, vendors and more in the Fringe ArtSpace lobby. Then join Meka King, AC Jenkins, Saige Love and more as the stage lights up with Soul Pop’s unique blend of pop, soul and acoustic.
The full Soul Pop: Summer of Soul schedule:
Featuring Charlyce Simmons
6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12
Featuring Raven Iman
6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18
Featuring Trumaine Lamar
6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
