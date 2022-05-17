Orlando Fringe 2022 review: 'Undetectable'

After three months of frustrating online flirting, tonight is the night for Bradley and Alexis to finally exchange dick pics IRL instead of via DMs, but the lack of a condom launches the potential pair into a bed-bound debate about HIV in the age of PReP. As the queer Black man and his homoflexible white beau battle over assumptions about race and gender, they begin to expose themselves to each other in ways they never expected.

Undetectable explores important issues of intimacy and trust in the age of Grindr and OnlyFans with both honesty and humor. The script gives away its mid-show twist in the title, and sometimes strains for excuses to keep the conversation running, until a third act tonal shift sends the pair spiraling into surreal flashbacks about sodomy and suicide.



The actors have good comic repartee (though not much sexual chemistry), and Alexis’s manic puppy dog persona eventually grows grating. Graphic depictions of anal sex and full-frontal male nudity might not appeal to audience members, but Bradley’s poetic expression of his internalized self-loathing engenders empathy, regardless of orientation.