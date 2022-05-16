VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Down The Rabbit Hole'

Every Orlando Fringe features a campy mess that becomes an inexplicable hit.

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 6:18 pm

click to enlarge 1645639890626.jpeg

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Bugs Bunny walks into a gay bar on New Year’s Eve, looking for a hard carrot to gnaw on. Welcome to the Rabbit Hole, where forest creatures’ darkest fantasies come to life. Harvey the bartender serves the horny hares a steady stream of orange liquor and NC-17 rabbit puns, while Thumper, the resident porn star with an impenetrable Hispanic accent, teaches Bugs how to work a runway, and newcomer Jack searches for love in the club’s back room orgy.

The script throws an ACME crate full of crazy crap at the walls — from wacky sound effects and inside jokes about Mel Blanc’s multiple voice roles, to self-aware shoutouts to Michael Wanzie — and a little of it (such as a phallic parody of a classic Chorus Line number) manages to stick. Unfortunately, although Bugs is portrayed authentically as Jewish and non-binary, the rest of the characters are slapdash collections of poses and stereotypes without actual personalities. The cast includes a couple solid singers, and they deliver the smutty gags with gusto, but the glacially paced paper-thin plot runs out of gas less than halfway through the hour running time (which is mercifully shorter than the 75 minutes advertised).

The festival is just getting started and Down the Rabbit Hole is already a leading contender for my least-favorite show of the year (or maybe decade), but your mileage may vary: It’s mandatory for every Orlando Fringe Festival to feature a campy mess that becomes an inexplicable hit, and this show might be it this year. If Warner Bros. and Disney sue this one out of existence before you get a chance to see it, count your blessings.

Tickets and show info: Down the Rabbit Hole

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee. Photo via thegrandcypress/Instagram

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

