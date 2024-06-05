BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Franco's Flop Fest aims to crown the best belly-flopper in Orlando this week

'Flop sweat' is a feature, not a bug

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Franco's Flop Fest aims to crown the best belly-flopper in Orlando this week
Photo courtesy Tactical Brewing/Facebook
Flop sweat won’t be a factor for contestants on Saturday during Cholo Dogs’ Franco’s Flop Fest.

“Earth’s Premier Belly Flop Contest” returns to Baldwin Park’s Tactical Brewing for a third wild year, and brave floppers will be graded on creativity, sound, splash, impact and showmanship.

Contestants may execute their flops in a costume or take the classic bare-stomach approach for maximum audience “ooooh”s.

The prizes include a Franco’s Flop Fest trophy, a Franco’s Flop Fest T-shirt, two free Cholo Dogs and one free Tactical beer. Contestants will be able to fortify themselves with a couple of free Cholo Dogs hot dogs and a free Tactical beverage.

Come try your hand at flopping alongside Central Florida’s best — signing a waiver is sensibly required — or just enjoy the show.

Noon Saturday, June 8, Tactical Brewing Co.
Event Details
Franco’s Flop Fest

Franco’s Flop Fest

Sat., June 8, 12 p.m.

Tactical Brewing Co. 4882 New Broad St., Orlando Baldwin Park

Location Details

Tactical Brewing Co.

4882 New Broad St., Orlando Baldwin Park

www.tacticalbeer.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

The Boulet Brothers unleash 'Dragula' Supermonsters on Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Boulet Brothers bring Dragula's Supermonsters to Orlando

All the parties, live music and more Pride Month events happening in Orlando

By Houda Eletr

All the parties, live music and more Pride Month events happening in Orlando

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

By Sarah Lynott

Pulse 8-year anniversary commemorative events happening in Orlando this June

Orlando Fringe Festival 2024 wrap-up: Critics' Choice award winners, an ineffable 'vibe shift' and three pieces of advice for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 staffers at Loch Haven

Two Orlando debuts: a family-friendly land at Universal, and a premium VIP backstage tour at Cirque du Soleil

By Seth Kubersky

A meet-and-greet with "Violin" and "Pencil" is part of the VIP backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil's "Drawn to Life" show.

Orlando's Kaitlyn Sardin is making some noise with her fusion of hip-hop and Irish dance

By Victor Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Sardin

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Love In'
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us