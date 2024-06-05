Franco's Flop Fest aims to crown the best belly-flopper in Orlando this week

“Earth’s Premier Belly Flop Contest” returns to Baldwin Park’s Tactical Brewing for a third wild year, and brave floppers will be graded on creativity, sound, splash, impact and showmanship.
Contestants may execute their flops in a costume or take the classic bare-stomach approach for maximum audience “ooooh”s.
The prizes include a Franco’s Flop Fest trophy, a Franco’s Flop Fest T-shirt, two free Cholo Dogs and one free Tactical beer. Contestants will be able to fortify themselves with a couple of free Cholo Dogs hot dogs and a free Tactical beverage.
Come try your hand at flopping alongside Central Florida’s best — signing a waiver is sensibly required — or just enjoy the show.
Noon Saturday, June 8, Tactical Brewing Co.
