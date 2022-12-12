Former UCF tight end Jake Hescock dies of sudden heart attack

We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/xaCUlpitbC — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 11, 2022

Former University of Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock died of a sudden cardiac arrest while jogging earlier this month. He was 26 years old.Hescock's family shared that he passed away while jogging in Boston on December 6. UCF Football shared a tribute to the former TE on Facebook, saying they were "devastated" by the news."We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jake Hescock. He was beloved by everyone within Knight Nation," they wrote."Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew Jake. He was taken too soon and will be greatly missed."UCF Coach Gus Malzahn shared a tribute to Hescock on Sunday, as the news broke that he had passed away."He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight," he wrote. "Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed."