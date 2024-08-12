Food trucks, bargain bins and mystery bags: Goblin Market returns to Orlando in September

The sidewalk art sale takes place at Park Ave CDs

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 1:51 pm

Photo via goblin.marketfl/Instagram
It’s spooky season in September with the return of the Goblin Market.

The traveling community art festival will host a “bargain and barter art mart” Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Park Ave CDs on Corrine Drive. Local artists can sell damaged, misprinted, bundled or out-of-season products to art enthusiasts — all at discounted prices.

“These events not only provide discount and sale items to guests who may otherwise not be able to afford full priced art but still want to show support, but allow vendors a space to clear out deadstock,” organizers say on the market’s vendor application form.

Nearby gift shops Dear Prudence, The Lovely, Hellcats USA and brewery Redlight Redlight will co-host the event along with Park Ave CDs.

Attendees can buy crafts and trinkets from local artists; a bite to eat from food trucks; and vintage clothing, all sold at pop-up stations throughout the block.

Guests can also bring their own clean, usable art supplies, clothes and home goods to swap or donate at a “trading tent.” Anyone looking to take an item must bring something of their own. All trades happen under the “fair and watchful eye of the goblin king,” according to the market’s social media.

Goblin Market: Discount Art Mart

Sun., Sept. 1, 1 p.m.

Park Ave CDs 2916 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

free
