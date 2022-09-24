Florida Vintage Market returns to Ace Cafe this Sunday

click to enlarge
Facebook
Each month, Downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe hosts the Florida Vintage Market, a curated shopping experience for vintage clothing lovers
The Florida Vintage Market
is set to transform Ace Cafe into vintage wonderland for buyers and sellers alike this Sunday, Sept. 25.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 50+ vendors will be stationed outdoors at Downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe with the best their brands have to offer - including custom clothing, street wear, sustainably-made fashion, plants, art and other local items. Food and drinks will also be available on-site.
Originally the idea of Gainesville small business owners in 2018, the FVM has grown to become an event hosted monthly in both Gainesville and Orlando. Ace Cafe will host the FVM again on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The FVM is pet-friendly and open to the public for free. More information about the event, upcoming markets and how to get involved as a vendor can be found on the FVM website
.