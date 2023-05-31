Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party at OMA this week unveils this year's roster of boundary-pushing artists from the Sunshine State

click to enlarge Yosnier, Shadow Work I, © Yosnier Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party happens on Friday

Event Details Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party Fri., June 2, 6 p.m. Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-896-4231 4 events 61 articles

Friday marks the opening of the ninth edition of the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art, aka one of the best things the Orlando Museum of Art has pulled off in the last decade and the most likely to help save its reputation after theof 2022.The Florida Prize is that rare Orlando art event that manages to celebrate locals while still being artistically rigorous: Ten working contemporary artists are singled out as part of this prestigious annual exhibition, each with a chance to win a $20,000 award.The party gets you in to see the work before (most) other people in town, plus a full bar and a chance to rub elbows with Orlando’s cultural elites. Proceeds from the party support the exhibition and OMA education programs.The exhibition opens to the public for regular admission Saturday, June 3, and is slated to run through Aug. 27.