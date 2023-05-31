Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party at OMA this week unveils this year's roster of boundary-pushing artists from the Sunshine State

Ten working contemporary artists will be exhibited

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party happens on Friday - Yosnier, Shadow Work I, © Yosnier
Yosnier, Shadow Work I, © Yosnier
Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party happens on Friday
Friday marks the opening of the ninth edition of the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art, aka one of the best things the Orlando Museum of Art has pulled off in the last decade and the most likely to help save its reputation after the annus horribilis of 2022.

The Florida Prize is that rare Orlando art event that manages to celebrate locals while still being artistically rigorous: Ten working contemporary artists are singled out as part of this prestigious annual exhibition, each with a chance to win a $20,000 award.

The party gets you in to see the work before (most) other people in town, plus a full bar and a chance to rub elbows with Orlando’s cultural elites. Proceeds from the party support the exhibition and OMA education programs.

The exhibition opens to the public for regular admission Saturday, June 3, and is slated to run through Aug. 27.

6 p.m., Friday, June 2, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $50-$60.

Event Details

Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party

Fri., June 2, 6 p.m.

Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Orlando Museum of Art

2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-896-4231

4 events 61 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Orlando Gay Days: pool parties, theme park get-togethers, fun run, gala and more happening this weekend

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

By Seth Kubersky

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

Universal Orlando celebrates #JurassicJune with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando celebrates #JurassicJune with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store

Also in Arts + Culture

Universal Orlando celebrates #JurassicJune with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando celebrates #JurassicJune with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

By Chelsea Zukowski

Disney celebrates Pride Month with new rainbow merch and trans rights treats

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

By Seth Kubersky

SeaWorld's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is tons of fun but hard on the nards

Free Will Astrology: Horoscopes for the week of May 24-30

By Rob Brezsny

"Trust those that you have helped to help you in their turn," advises Scorpio author Neil Gaiman.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us