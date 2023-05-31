Florida Prize Exhibition Preview Party at OMA this week unveils this year's roster of boundary-pushing artists from the Sunshine State

The Florida Prize is that rare Orlando art event that manages to celebrate locals while still being artistically rigorous: Ten working contemporary artists are singled out as part of this prestigious annual exhibition, each with a chance to win a $20,000 award.
The party gets you in to see the work before (most) other people in town, plus a full bar and a chance to rub elbows with Orlando’s cultural elites. Proceeds from the party support the exhibition and OMA education programs.
The exhibition opens to the public for regular admission Saturday, June 3, and is slated to run through Aug. 27.
6 p.m., Friday, June 2, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $50-$60.
