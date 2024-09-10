First-ever Blasian Book Fair comes to Orlando this week

The Blasian Book Fair is a combined effort of the Blasian March, Make Us Visible Florida and Kizzy Books & More. In partnership with FusionFest, the event takes place at A Perfect Union Art Gallery in West Oaks Mall from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The fair aims to "bridge communities and share similar histories and struggles for justice," according to a release. Native American literature will also be included to honor indigenous communities.
All attendees will receive one free book by Black, Asian or Blasian writers. Guests are also invited to dress to show off their heritage pride.
The event will offer author signings, meet and greets, a lineup of speaker panels and special guests. Highlighted appearances include rapper and activist Jason Chu, award-winning writer Sumer Strawbree and more. A kids' coloring and face painting station will also be available, as well as performance art demonstrations, a voter registration station an Orange County Library System information booth and a cosplay runway show.
Funds raised will go to Kizzy's Books & More and put toward investments in cultural literature. The Blasian Book Fair is sponsored by Haymarket Books, Simon & Schuster, Scholastic Books, Barkada NYC, Queer LiberAsian, The National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance and more.
“As a proud member of the AAPI community, I am a passionate advocate of accessibility to books for everyone, especially given the challenges we face in Florida,” Mimi Chan, director of MUV FL, said in a release. “I am thrilled to host this event that amplifies AAPI, Black, and Blasian voices, celebrating our solidarity.”
More information can be found on the event's page on TicketBud.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed