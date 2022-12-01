Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals

Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Krampusfest
1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby Ave.
For some, Christmas is the coming of Krampus. The dark demon is sure to march in with screams, bringing in German vegan and non-vegan food, entertainment and plenty of vendors to stave away incoming judgement.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Four Corner Holiday Festival
5-8 p.m., Cagan Crossings, 600 Cagan Park Ave., Clermont
Multiple vendors with holiday items, kids activities and an appearance by Santa. There’s something called a “Hot Chocolate, Cookie and Milk Station” and we wonder what goodness that could be.
Hourglass Collective Holiday Market
Noon-5 p.m., 2401 Curry Ford Road
With more than 50 vendors including Scrap the Catwalk, fresh off the heels from appearing on FUSE Network’s Upcycle Nation show: Check out what recycled and repurposed items she’s sewn together. The Christmas carolers here even dress up in Victorian garb for old-timey feels.
Market on Mills
Noon-4 p.m., 610 N. Mills Ave.
After mailing your letter to Santa at the Mills 50 post office, you can head directly across the street and find worthy makers and vendors in an office parking lot.
Sip and Shop Pop Up Market
Noon-4 p.m., Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive
Find hand-made and homemade gifts created with love here on Virginia Drive.
Spooky Empire’s SpookMas
7 p.m., Cocktails & Screams, 39 W. Pine St., $10
The mini-version of the popular horror convention may not have a celebrity list, but it does have a few of the frightful vendors you’d expect offering, most likely, a macabre spin on the holidays. There will be music and a gift exchange. Age 21 and up only.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Bruno’s Bodega
Noon-4 p.m., Pizza Bruno, 3990 Curry Ford Road
There’s a rumor floating around that Conway local baker Just Pie is baking up some special holiday treats for this event. Gluten-free eaters, rejoice! There will be plenty more vendors (like Ouch Plants with their mini-cactuses) but the reason for the season just may be the pies.
The Florida Vintage Market
Noon-5 p.m., Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.
If you’re looking for Christmas-themed pop culture T-shirts, this may be your best bet. If you dig deep enough, you may turn up a Fred Flintstone or Looney Tunes character dressed up as St. Nick. But it’s not just T-shirts; the vendors will offer wares ranging from sustainable fashion and custom clothing to streetwear and sneakers.
Grandma Party Bazaar
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road
Highly curated handmade market with local favorite and brand-new makers. Also on hand will be DJs and bands, including Really Fast Horses and Super Passive, bringing the noise throughout the day.
Mills 50 Mega Pop Up Market
1-5 p.m., Quantum Leap Winery & The House on Lang, 1312 Wilfred Drive
Vendors are spread out over two locations both inside and outside. If you end up drinking at the bar, you may end up getting a present for yourself.
Pop Swap Holiday Market
11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Lovely, 2906 Corrine Drive
This annual Audubon Park market brings together some of Central Florida’s finest makers out in front of Park Ave CDs, Dear Prudence and The Lovely. Bet’s Bars will be there with her wintry Christmas-scented soaps, a sure hit.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Orlando Local Makers Holiday Market
6-9 p.m., The House on Lang, 1308 Lang Ave.
A holiday-themed nighttime market in the middle of the week.
Friday, Dec. 16
Brew and View: The Grinch and Holiday Market
7-10 p.m., Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for some festive family fun with a showing of The Grinch. Vendors will be on hand for all your last-minute shopping needs.
Saturday, Dec. 17
407 Flea
4-10 p.m., TPD Circle, 431 E. Central Blvd.
Everyone has that friend or family member that’s so hard to shop for. If they’re into collectibles, toys, records or vintage clothing, this may be your one-stop shop. Multiple vintage dealers will be set up and we’re thinking wrestling, Star Wars and NASCAR shirts will be plentiful.
The Great Giftaway Holiday Market and Toy Drive
5-8 p.m., Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo
A curated all-women vendor market for handmade and unique items. There will be all kinds of activities including cookie decorating, a photo booth and dancing.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Bazaar Botanica Yule Market
1-5 p.m., Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road
Boasting over 30 vendors — that’s enough potential gifts for sure to fill everyone’s stocking. Don’t miss the Drag Santa and Krampus Photo Booth. Food trucks with vegan options will be on hand.
Milk Mart Holiday Market
Noon-6 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
The largest open-air market around town takes place in the Milk District. On the last shopping weekend before Christmas, it’s slated to have over 200 local vendors, artists and businesses spread all along Robinson Street.
Orlando Local Makers Holiday Market
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Foxtail Coffee Howell Branch, 2451 Howell Market Lane, Winter Park
Get caffeinated and get that last-minute shopping in.
Sanford Indie Market
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuffy’s Music Box & Lounge, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford
The Indie Market returns to Sanford in a big way with vendors such as Crafts by Elocin and Folksy Love’s pop-culture earrings. Don’t skip the festive baked goods.
