Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

New paintings and collage from Cassidy Jones and Daniel Harris Mendoza

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm

Fabio Goose Incident Busch Gardens 1999 by Cassidy Jones
Fabio Goose Incident Busch Gardens 1999 by Cassidy Jones
The tandem of Cassidy Jones and Daniel Harris Mendoza might be better known to local margin-dwellers as two-thirds of cyber-thrashers C0mputer [or maybe that’s just our bias showing], but they’re also each gifted and outside-the-lines visual artists.

No Gods, No Masterpieces is their joint show opening this weekend at Stardust Video, boasting new collages and paintings from Jones and Mendoza. Their work is stunning and mordantly funny and thought-provoking all at once; these are visual pieces that chronicle the collapse of society under out-of-control capitalism, and how sometimes brief fragments of beauty and joy can be found under the bottom lines and outside he profit margins.

“Why not abandon the notion of masterpieces? What happens when we stop striving to create the next masterpiece and simply strive to make art?” shared the two in a statement sent to Orlando Weekly. “We become ungovernable, we become uncuratable — and we think that is beautiful.”

6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Stardust Video and Coffee, free.
Event Details
"No Gods, No Masterpieces"

"No Gods, No Masterpieces"

Sat., July 6, 6 p.m. and July 6-Aug. 1

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

facebook.com/stardustie

Stardust Video and Coffee

Matthew Moyer

July 3, 2024

