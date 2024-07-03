Fin de capitalism art show 'No Gods, No Masterpieces' opens at Stardust Video this week

No Gods, No Masterpieces is their joint show opening this weekend at Stardust Video, boasting new collages and paintings from Jones and Mendoza. Their work is stunning and mordantly funny and thought-provoking all at once; these are visual pieces that chronicle the collapse of society under out-of-control capitalism, and how sometimes brief fragments of beauty and joy can be found under the bottom lines and outside he profit margins.
“Why not abandon the notion of masterpieces? What happens when we stop striving to create the next masterpiece and simply strive to make art?” shared the two in a statement sent to Orlando Weekly. “We become ungovernable, we become uncuratable — and we think that is beautiful.”
6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Stardust Video and Coffee, free.
