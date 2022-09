Filmmaker Kevin Smith steers his 'Clerks III' screening tour into Orlando in October

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Watch 'Clerks III' with director Kevin Smith in October

Filmmaker and restauranteur Kevin Smith is hitting the road with a print of his new film, and he'll be rolling into Orlando this fall as part of that journey.Smith's ' Clerks III Convenience Tour' will go coast-to-coast from September through November, and each night he will screen this latestsequel and then do a live Q+A session with attendees. The sole Florida dates are in late October in Orlando and Tampa.Earlier this year, there was more Smith-related activity locally when his fictional Mooby's fast-food restaurant jumped out of the film and into reality in Icon Park for a few days. The Clerks III Convenience Tour rolls into the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster