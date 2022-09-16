ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Filmmaker Kevin Smith steers his 'Clerks III' screening tour into Orlando in October

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Watch 'Clerks III' with director Kevin Smith in October - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Watch 'Clerks III' with director Kevin Smith in October

Filmmaker and restauranteur Kevin Smith is hitting the road with a print of his new film Clerks III, and he'll be rolling into Orlando this fall as part of that journey.

Smith's 'Clerks III Convenience Tour' will go coast-to-coast from September through November, and each night he will screen this latest Clerks sequel and then do a live Q+A session with attendees.  The sole Florida dates are in late October in Orlando and Tampa.

Earlier this year, there was more Smith-related activity locally when his fictional Mooby's fast-food restaurant jumped out of the film and into reality in Icon Park for a few days.

The Clerks III Convenience Tour rolls into the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Orlando for live show in 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Steve Martin and Martin Short, circa 2016 onstage in Orlando

Orlando to get a 'Reality Check' on Friday courtesy comedian Kevin Hart

By Alex Galbraith

Kevin Hart

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

'Young Frankenstein' musical opens at Osceola Arts tonight

By Gabby Macogay

'Young Frankenstein' musical opens at Osceola Arts tonight

Also in Arts + Culture

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

By Caroline Hull

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us