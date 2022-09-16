Filmmaker Kevin Smith steers his 'Clerks III' screening tour into Orlando in October

click to enlarge
Watch 'Clerks III' with director Kevin Smith in October
Filmmaker and restauranteur Kevin Smith is hitting the road with a print of his new film Clerks III
, and he'll be rolling into Orlando this fall as part of that journey.
Smith's 'Clerks III Convenience Tour'
will go coast-to-coast from September through November, and each night he will screen this latest Clerks
sequel and then do a live Q+A session with attendees. The sole Florida dates are in late October in Orlando and Tampa.
Earlier this year, there was more Smith-related activity locally when his fictional Mooby's fast-food restaurant
jumped out of the film and into reality in Icon Park for a few days.
The Clerks III Convenience Tour rolls into the Hard Rock Live
on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster
.
