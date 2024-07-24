Federico Fellini’s film-about-a-film '8 1⁄2' screens at Enzian Theater this weekend

Whether you approach it as a parable of the effects of writer’s block on a creative under pressure, a postmodern film-about-a-film romp, or an aesthetic feast for the eyes, 8 1⁄2 doesn’t disappoint.
The film follows Italian director Guido Anselmi as he tries to finish his latest film against a backdrop of studio pressures and personal woes. The film is presented in a nonlinear, dreamlike style, skipping backward and forward and embracing a meta and celebratory playfulness.
In the same way that Seinfeld made a show about nothing so incredibly rich, so does 8 1⁄2 turn a film about the making of a film into an all-timer.
11 a.m. Sunday, July 28, Enzian Theater, $11.
