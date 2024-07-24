Federico Fellini’s film-about-a-film '8 1⁄2' screens at Enzian Theater this weekend

It's a gorgeous headtrip and it's Fellini’s most personal work

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 11:44 am

click to enlarge Federico Fellini’s '8 1⁄2' screens at Enzian - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Federico Fellini’s '8 1⁄2' screens at Enzian
Even by his phantasmagorical standards — Satyricon and La Dolce Vita — Federico Fellini’s 8 1⁄2 is a gorgeous headtrip.

Whether you approach it as a parable of the effects of writer’s block on a creative under pressure, a postmodern film-about-a-film romp, or an aesthetic feast for the eyes, 8 1⁄2 doesn’t disappoint.

The film follows Italian director Guido Anselmi as he tries to finish his latest film against a backdrop of studio pressures and personal woes. The film is presented in a nonlinear, dreamlike style, skipping backward and forward and embracing a meta and celebratory playfulness.

In the same way that Seinfeld made a show about nothing so incredibly rich, so does 8 1⁄2 turn a film about the making of a film into an all-timer.

11 a.m. Sunday, July 28, Enzian Theater, $11.

Event Details
"8½"

"8½"

Sun., July 28, 11 a.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$11
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Matthew Moyer

July 24, 2024

