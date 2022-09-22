ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Fan-favorite Kids Night returns to the Orlando Science Center this weekend

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Kids Night at the Museum is an interactive opportunity for children to explore STEM from a young age - Photo via OSC
Photo via OSC
Kids Night at the Museum is an interactive opportunity for children to explore STEM from a young age

Kids Night at the Museum is finally making a return to the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, Sept. 24.

This uniquely themed event invites children 5-12 to spend the night exploring exhibits, watching a Live Science Show, participating in hands-on science challenges and chowing down on a pizza dinner. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parents and guardians are able to drop their children off starting at 5:30 p.m.

All guests entering the OSC must participate in a health screening and wear a face covering throughout their time visiting, according to the OSC website. The OSC also recommends children wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes to the event.

If your child is unable to make it for this night of fun, no need to fear. The OSC will host Kids Night at the Museum again on Saturdays Oct. 15 and Nov. 12. Each event has a different theme, promising a new and interactive experience every time.

Tickets are $80 for OSC members and $85 for non-members. If you're planning on bringing multiple children, each additional sibling is $60. Registration is only available online through the OSC website.

