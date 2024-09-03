Family-friendly Spooktacular is back at SeaWorld Orlando

Halloween fun for trick-or-treaters of all ages

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge Family-friendly Spooktacular is back at SeaWorld Orlando
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular began Saturday, with Halloween fun for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Through Nov. 3, this year’s Spooktacular offers a blend of event favorites and new, reimagined fall festivities. From finding your way through the twisting paths of the new Harvest Maze to cozy storytime with Big Bird, there's something on deck for everyone.

The reimagined Pumpkin Garden allows guests to spot pumpkins and join an interactive storytelling session, then debut their sweet moves at the Bubble Dance Party.

A whimsical, winding trick-or-treat trail runs through the park, with 12 stations offering Halloween goodies along the way. With purchase of a reusable bag sold at the front of the park, guests can collect candy from each station. Make sure to take a break at the coloring and craft station!

Guests can dance it out at the Sesame Street Parade, which features engaging performances from Elmo and friends.

Attendees can dine with undersea friends at the all-new Shamu & Crew Spooktacular Breakfast at SeaFire Grill. Special maps will be available for purchade from Coconut Bay Traders to embark on a Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt.

All attendees are invited to dress up in their best Halloween attire, though guests above the age of 13 may not wear costume masks or hoods. Costumes must also follow park dress code, and only face painting done by park artists is permitted.

Spooktacular runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. select dates through Nov. 3, and is included with the purchase of park admission.

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream event is set to start Friday, Sept. 6 — but be warned, that event's more for the thrill-seekers and horror lovers.
Location Details

SeaWorld

7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-2613

seaworld.com/orlando


August 28, 2024

