Fall performing arts guide: Orlando’s best theater, dance, comedy, literary events and classical music

THEATER

A dynamic story about the night Hattie McDaniel () made Hollywood history by becoming the first Black artist to win an Oscar. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St.; $32-$42; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

Oct. 4-31

Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises A Halloween-themed dinner show suitable for ghouls and goblins of all ages. Pirates Dinner Adventure, 6400 Carrier Drive; $73.95; 407-206-5100; piratesdinneradventure.com.

Oct. 5-15

Misery Someone can love you so much it hurts ... you. The life of Paul, a successful romance novelist, is saved (or is it?) when he is rescued from a car crash by his "No. 1 Fan," Annie Wilkes. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $30-$35; 386-736-1500; athensdeland.com.

Oct. 6-9

Disenchanted Snow White and her posse of princesses come to life to set the record straight. Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12-$25; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.

Oct. 6-15

Mary Poppins: A Broadway Musical Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this musical adventure. Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $25-$35; 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com.

Oct. 6-22

The Hunchback of Notre Dame In 15th-century Paris, the world seems colorful and bright, but Quasimodo has been living alone in the shadows all his life. Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee; $30; 407-846-6257; osceolaarts.org.

Oct. 6-Nov. 5

Nosferatu The cast of 32 vampires leads the audience into hidden corners of the building, where they play out engaging (and scary, and sexy) scenarios during the 90-minute experience. Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $40-$275; rentheatre.com.

Click, Clack, BOO! A Tricky Treat Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St.; 407-896-7365; orlandofamilystage.com.

Oct. 7

Sinful: A Wicked Affair A night of debauchery and indulgence at a grand affair where the rules of society are cast aside, and only the most mischievous deeds are celebrated. 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $179; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Oct. 11-12

A Piece of Sky: The Music of Barbra Streisand 7:30 pm; Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-645-0145; winterparkplayhouse.org.

Oct. 12-14

The Laramie Project: A 25th Anniversary Reading Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org/artspace.

Oct. 12-22

Theatre UCF: The Prom Trouble is brewing in small-town Indiana, when one high schooler wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, against the rules of the PTA. Theatre UCF, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.; $25; 407-823-1500; arts.cah.ucf.edu.

Oct. 15

15th Annual Uncut Cabaret An adults-only naughty cabaret. 7:30 pm; Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St.; $10; orlandogaychorus.org.

2nd Annual Drag Turnabout Benefiting the Volusia-Flagler Rainbow Alliance Scholarship Fund, community members perform in drag for audience tips. Presented by DeLand Pride and Volusia-Flagler Rainbow Alliance. 5 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; 386-873-2943; facebook.com/delandpride.

Oct. 18-Nov. 11

The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs! There are two sides to every story, and when the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in the Trial of the Century, he finally gets his say. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $14-$27; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Oct. 19-20

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Don your leather jacket, corset and fishnets — DeLand Pride and the Absent Friends are bringing the cult classic back after much "antici ... pation." 8 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $20; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

Oct. 20-29

Dracula A thrilling drama of suspense and a Gothic romance of dreamlike temptation from the extraordinary team of Christopher Hampton, Don Black and Frank Wildhorn. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$45; centralfloridavocalarts.org.

The Spider Queen Tells the saga of the greatest flop in Broadway history from inception to closing, and all the previews in between. Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $20; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org/artspace.

Oct. 24-29

Annie Broadway in Orlando. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$150; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 26-28

Phantasmagoria XIV: Tales of the Undead Horror, science fiction, penny dreadfuls and folklore weave together through dance, puppetry, projections, original music and more. 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$45; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 29

Phantasmagoria XIV: Tales of the Undead Horror, science fiction, penny dreadfuls and folklore weave together through dance, puppetry, projections, original music and more. 2:30 & 7:30 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $26; 386-736-1500; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Nov. 3-12

Hir Discharged from the Marines under suspicious circumstances, Isaac comes home from the war, only to find the life he remembers upended. Imagine Performing Arts Center, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $18-$50; penguinpointproductions.com.

Nov. 3-18

Metamorphoses This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience reinvigorates ancient Greek and Roman myths. Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $70; 407-646-2145; rollins.edu/annie-russell-theatre.

Nov. 3-4

Phantasmagoria XIV: Tales of the Undead Horror, science fiction, penny dreadfuls and folklore weave together through dance, puppetry, projections, original music and more. 7 pm; Melon Patch Theater, 311 N. 13th St., Leesburg; $25; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

Nov. 9-19

Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow In the Village of Sleepy Hollow, ghosts of war gallop through the night ... searching for heads. Enter the village's Colonial Tavern and have a drink with some of history's well-known characters. Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $20-$40; 407-896-7365; orlandofamilystage.com.

Nov. 10-19

Eddie Poe A dark musical comedy by the Coldharts, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's first year at the University of Virginia. For ages 13 and up. Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15; 407-436 -7800; orlandofringe.org/artspace.

Nov. 10-18

Edgar Allan A dark musical comedy from the Coldharts inspired by a pre-adolescent Edgar Allan Poe,. For ages 7 and up. Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15-$18; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org/artspace.

Nov. 11-19

Edgar Perry A dark musical comedy from the Coldharts about 17-year-old Edgar Allan Poe's time in the United States military. For ages 13 and up. Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $15; 407-436-7800; orlandofringe.org/artspace.

LITERARY & COMEDY

Discussing her hilariously intimate memoir,, about the turbulent joys and pains of coming of age and looking for love as a Black woman in America. 6 pm; Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave.; free; 386-212-8570; vulgargeniuses.com

Oct. 13

David Sedaris 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$75; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 13-15

Aries Spears Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $37; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Oct. 24

UCF Homecoming Comedy: Chico Bean 8 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $25; 407-823-6006; additionfiarena.com.

Oct. 27-28

Tip Harris, The HaHa Mafia 6:30 & 9:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $50-$150; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Nov. 2

Dave Chappelle 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Jen Fulwiler 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 3

Dane Cook "The Perfectly Shattered Tour." 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $69.50-$99.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/live.

Nov. 3-4

Eddie Griffin Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $50-$65; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Nov. 4

Kelle Groom: How to Live: A Memoir in Essays Reading, Q&A, book signing. 6 pm; Zeppelin Books, 885 N. Orange Ave.; free; kellegroom.com.

Kevin James 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$229; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 6

Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Art Spiegelman Neil Gaiman and celebrated cartoonist Art Spiegelman talk about working across artistic mediums, friendship, identity and more. 8 pm; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 844-513-2014; ocls.info.

Nov. 9

Nacho Redondo 6:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $36-$46; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Stavros Halkias 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd,; $39.50-$59.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/live.

Nov. 10

Chris D'Elia 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30.50-$125.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Karlous Miller 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$129.50; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 10-12

Benji Brown Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $32; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Nov. 15

Chris Tucker 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$159; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

"Not Another D and D Podcast" 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $59.50-$123; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/live.

Nov. 16

Anthony Jeselnik "Bones and All." 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$75; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/live.

Nov. 17-18

Donnell Rawlings Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $37-$47; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Nov. 18

Hasan Minhaj 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$249.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Paco Erhard Huebener: 5-Step Guide to Being German 6 pm; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $30; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com.

Nov. 19

Johanna San Miguel "¡Se Busca Marido Cama Adentro" de Johanna San Miguel regresa este noviembre a USA para hacer catarsis de humor y compartir divertidos tips que te ayudarán a conseguir marido cama adentro. 7 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $50; 407-321-8111.

Nov. 22

The Boricua Comedy Tour 6:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $30; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Nov. 24-26

Earthquake Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $37-$47; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

DANCE

Oct. 5

Uncorked Up-close visit with the Orlando Ballet dancers and artistic leadership in a not-so-sneak peek behind the curtain. 7 pm; Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive; $30; 407-426-1733; orlandoballet.org.

Oct. 14

Volver (the Comeback) by Tango Lovers Staged by a live orchestra, dancers and singers from Argentina and Uruguay live the passion and sensuality of tango. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $69-$139; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 14-15

Art in Motion A collaborative performance using famous works of art as inspiration. 5 pm; Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive; $20-$30; 407-426-1733; emotionsdance.org.

Nov. 7

Pilobolus: Re:Creation Featuring collaborations with Darlene Kascak of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation and Jad Abumrad (composer and founder of "Radiolab"). 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$85; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

OPERA & CLASSICAL

Oct. 8

Insights and Sounds: Haydn's Music of Vienna Daniel Adam Maltz re-creates the instrumental ensemble as Haydn configured it at the Esterhazy estate. 7 pm; Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Oct. 8

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Bach Festival Choir 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $50-$125; 407-358-6603.

Oct. 15

Paul McCartney's "Ecce Cor Meum" 3 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave..; $30; 407-646-2182; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 20

Annual Pipe Organ Recital: Michael Ging 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600.

Oct. 24

Evening of Baroque Art and Music Members of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park's choir present a performance inspired by Beyond the Medici: The Haukohl Family Collection. 6 pm; Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park ; free; 407-646-2526.

Oct. 27, 29

Tosca Tragic consequences await the diva Floria Tosca, her lover, and the duplicitous baron, as politics, religion and lust collide in Puccini's opera. 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$200; 407-839-0119; drphillipscenter.org.

Oct. 29

Eroica Trio Childhood friends and Juilliard classmates now grace classical music's grandest stages with "an edge-of-the-seat intensity to every note they produce" (New York Times). 3 pm; Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-646-2182; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Nov. 2

Bach Vocal Artists: Roman Vespers of 1707 "Dixit Dominus," "Laudate pueri Dominus" and "Nisi Dominus" were commissioned by Handel's Roman patron, Cardinal Colonna. These are some of the most charming examples of Handel's early music and are rarely heard together. 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-646-2182; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Nov. 4-5

"The Rite of Spring" and Emanuel Ax 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $10-$130; 407-358-6603.

Nov. 10

Alas and Alleluia: Works for Double Choir Central Florida's professional-level choirs in stereo, Harmonia and the Symphonic Chorus. Pieces performed will include the famed Biebl "Ave Maria" and the world premiere of Orlando composer Keith Lay's "Over the North Jetty." 8 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St; $15-$70; 407-849-6080; orlandosings.org.

Nov. 17-18

CFCArts: Symphonic Disney Central Florida Community Arts, Florida's largest symphony orchestra, presents a family-friendly concert experience featuring music from the movies, classic animation and theme parks. 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19; 407-358-6603.

CONCERTS & FESTIVALS

Oct. 5

Beck: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; A Part of The Residency Festival.; $59-$249; 407-358-6603.

Oct. 5

Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, Israel Houghton 6 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $32-$192; 407-823-6006.

Oct. 6

Diana Ross: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; A Part of The Residency Festival.; $59-$350; 407-358-6603.

Oct. 7

Sam Rivers Rejuvenation Orchestra 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave; $10; 407-246-1419.

Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 8 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; Part of the Residency Festival.; $60-$160; 407-358-6603.

Oct. 14

Marisa Monte 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$125; 844-513-2014.

Oct. 20-21

Ghoulish Grooves 2 & 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$29.

Oct. 22

Dia Nacional de la Zalsa: Óscar D'León, Papo Lucca Con La Sonora Ponceña, Tito Nieves, Jose Alberto "El Canario," Leoni Torres, Daniela Darcourt, Christian Alicea, Diego Galé, Alex Sensation 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.99-$225.49; 800-745-3000.

Oct. 26

Eva Ayllon: Eternamente Criolla Ayllón is one of Peru's foremost Afro-Peruvian musicians. 8 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

Oct. 28

Indie-Folkfest Beemo, Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band, Shine of Shine and The Shakers, and Oak Hill Drifters. Noon; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.; 407-246-4278.

Nov. 10-12

EDC: Electric Daisy Carnival Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $119-$429; 407-649-7297.