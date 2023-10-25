Experience Orlando arts and music outdoors at the Indie-Folkfest on Saturday

This year’s music lineup includes Beemo, Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band, Shine (of Shine and the Shakers), Oak Hill Drifters and the Ivan Pulley Band. Food vendors include Pizza Bruno, Cholo Dogs, the Gnarly Cuban, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Hanson’s, Guesthouse and Thirsty Topher, and as always, dozens of artists and artisans will be on hand selling their wares.
Go feel the love.
Noon-5 p.m., Mennello Museum grounds, 900 E. Princeton St., 407-246-4278, facebook.com/mennellomuseum.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed