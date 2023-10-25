Experience Orlando arts and music outdoors at the Indie-Folkfest on Saturday

Orlando creativity of all stripes on offer

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:58 am

Indie-Folkfest is creative fun for the whole family this weekend - Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum/Facebook
Indie-Folkfest is creative fun for the whole family this weekend
Now that the weather’s showing signs of mercy, it’s time to take full advantage of outdoor events again, and this free daytime gathering in an idyllic setting is one of Orlando’s best annual events, somehow pulling off the tough trick of being fun for grown-ups but also family-friendly.

This year’s music lineup includes Beemo, Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band, Shine (of Shine and the Shakers), Oak Hill Drifters and the Ivan Pulley Band. Food vendors include Pizza Bruno, Cholo Dogs, the Gnarly Cuban, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Hanson’s, Guesthouse and Thirsty Topher, and as always, dozens of artists and artisans will be on hand selling their wares.

Go feel the love.

Noon-5 p.m., Mennello Museum grounds, 900 E. Princeton St., 407-246-4278, facebook.com/mennellomuseum.
Event Details
Indie-Folkfest

Indie-Folkfest

Sat., Oct. 28, 12 p.m.

Mennello Museum of American Art 900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Mennello Museum of American Art

900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-246-4278

4 events 30 articles

