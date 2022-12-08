Experience medieval life at the Orlando Renaissance Festival this weekend

click to enlarge
Hear ye, hear ye! The final weekend of the Orlando Renaissance Festival
is nigh!
From Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11, all manner of pride and pageantry will be on offer at ye olde Southport Community Park, for the second weekend running.
Lords and ladies are invited to travel through time back to the 14th century, where fairies dance, magic looms, life expectancy is short, magical swords are embedded in rocks and mermaids sing.
"The Orlando Renaissance Festival was founded to benefit education and the arts in the Greater Orlando Area. We provide a venue for artisans and craftspeople to market their treasures, stages for entertainers to amaze and excite their audiences, and a unique opportunity for education through historical exhibitions and demonstrations," the Orlando Renaissance Festival website states.
Festivities start at 10 a.m. each day. Tickets are still available through the Festival website
