New community art supply closet to be unveiled at Joybird Books on Saturday

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 3:56 pm

The Community Art Closet opens at Joybird this weekend - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
The Community Art Closet opens at Joybird this weekend

Too often, a barrier for budding artists (particularly younger folks) is the always-rising cost of durable art supplies. The local Orlando Community Art Supply group has of late been attempting to tackle that problem by making reusable supplies available to the community for free.

Starting this Saturday, the group’s Community Art Closet will have a new dedicated home within the cozy confines of Audubon Park’s Joybird Books.

And to celebrate the day, there will be two pop-up free (but RSVP requested) art classes on offer: watercolor and paper-making. With a raffle on deck too, this should be a fun one.

Noon, Saturday, April 1, Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/joybirdbooks, free.

Event Details
Grand Closet Opening

Sat., April 1

Joybird Books 3018 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park


Matthew Moyer

