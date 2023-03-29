Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons The Community Art Closet opens at Joybird this weekend

Event Details Grand Closet Opening Sat., April 1 Joybird Books 3018 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Too often, a barrier for budding artists (particularly younger folks) is the always-rising cost of durable art supplies. The local Orlando Community Art Supply group has of late been attempting to tackle that problem by making reusable supplies available to the community for free.Starting this Saturday, the group’s Community Art Closet will have a new dedicated home within the cozy confines of Audubon Park’s Joybird Books.And to celebrate the day, there will be two pop-up free (but RSVP requested) art classes on offer: watercolor and paper-making. With a raffle on deck too, this should be a fun one.