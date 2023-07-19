‘Everything’s at Stake’ for Jinkx Monsoon on her smash hit tour

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and now Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon is putting it all on the line with her spellbinding "Everything at Stake" tour.

Monsoon is an American drag queen, actor, singer and comedian who has gained fame for her celebrity impersonations. She is the only drag queen to win Drag Race twice, and as part of the cast Chicago, she became the first drag queen to perform in a major Broadway production.

Her North American tour features a full rock band performing covers along with some of Monsoon's original music. With five albums to her name, Monsoon's latest is a planned three-part cycle called The Virgo Odyssey. This "internationally tolerated" superstar is bringing a revolutionary experience to audiences everywhere.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $52-$256.