Epcot reveals dates for this year's International Food and Wine Festival

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 5:37 pm

The dates for this year's Epcot International Food and Wine Festival have been unveiled
Photo by Seth Kubersky


The wildly popular International Food & Wine Fest is coming back to Epcot this summer, and it's sure to draw in the usual crowds.

The signature Epcot event runs from July 27-Nov. 18, featuring more than 25 Global Marketplaces (food stalls) old and new, serving up international cuisine from six continents, including countries like Canada, Spain and India.

There will also be two scavenger hunts — Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak and Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit — to maybe distract kids so the grown-ups can have a moment's peace to eat.

The Eat to the Beat Concert series returns as well, though no performers have been confirmed as of this writing.

Entrance to the International Food and Wine Festival is included with park admission

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
