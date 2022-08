Enzian Theater to host 'Bowie Week' of film screenings featuring the chameleonic rocker's best roles

Photo courtesy David Bowie/Facebook David Bowie gets the royal treatment from the Enzian

The Enzian Theater is celebrating the impending release of the new David Bowie docwith a week of Bowie-centric cinematic fare.Yes,doesn't drop until Sept. 23 but the Maitland arthouse cinema is getting a head-start with a slate of films featuring Bowie's not-inconsiderable acting skills running from Sept. 9-16.The schedule for 'Bowie Week' looks like this:Sept. 9-14Bowie in goblin mode!Bowie portrays an alien, but also kind of just plays himself circa the 1970s.Sept. 9-15Bowie as a brooding vampire. Bauhaus in the opening!Sept. 10-13Bowie plays a British POW, nothing glib to say about the WWII drama. (Ryuichi Sakamoto of Yellow Magic Orchestra is in the movie too for twice the musical muscle.) Tickets are available for these screenings through the Enzian's website.