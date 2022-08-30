ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Enzian Theater to host 'Bowie Week' of film screenings featuring the chameleonic rocker's best roles

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 11:55 am

David Bowie gets the royal treatment from the Enzian - Photo courtesy David Bowie/Facebook
Photo courtesy David Bowie/Facebook
David Bowie gets the royal treatment from the Enzian

The Enzian Theater is celebrating the impending release of the new David Bowie doc Moonage Dream with a week of Bowie-centric cinematic fare.

Yes, Moonage doesn't drop until Sept. 23 but the Maitland arthouse cinema is getting a head-start with a slate of films featuring Bowie's not-inconsiderable acting skills running from Sept. 9-16.

The schedule for 'Bowie Week' looks like this:

Sept. 9-14
Labyrinth
Bowie  in  goblin mode!

The Man Who Fell to Earth
Bowie portrays an alien, but also kind of just plays himself circa the 1970s.

Sept. 9-15
The Hunger
Bowie as a brooding vampire. Bauhaus in the opening!

Sept. 10-13
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Bowie plays a British POW, nothing glib to say about the WWII drama. (Ryuichi Sakamoto of Yellow Magic Orchestra is in the movie too for twice the musical muscle.)

Tickets are available for these screenings through the Enzian's website.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

